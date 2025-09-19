EURUSD above 1.06
Monday is very lively for EURUSD pair. Following upward correction last week, major currency pair today broke above resistance at 1.06 and reached the...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher, however bears regained control Coinbase (COIN.US) stock fell sharply after Goldman downgrade Chewy...
New orders for US manufactured durable goods rose to 0.7% month-over-month in Mary, extending gains from a downwardly revised 0.4% increase...
Bitcoin rose nearly 4.0% over the past week and currently trades around $21.300 despite overall negative sentiment. Nevertheless, BTC recovery has been...
Silver gains 1.5% today but upbeat moods can be found on the all metals markets, especially precious metals markets. Some G7 countries announced that they...
The Turkish lira is recording huge volatility today. The start of the day saw a sizable appreciation of Turkey's currency, which was reacting to Friday's...
European stock markets trade higher but off daily highs DE30 tests upper limit of market geometry in 13,290 pts area RWE to consider...
Concerns over the condition of the global economy have put a strain on industrial metals prices. Copper took a hit and dropped to the 16-month low at the...
European stocks markets set for higher opening US durable goods orders and pending home sales Speeches from ECB and Fed members Upbeat...
Indices from Asia-Pacific rallied today, reacting to stellar Wall Street session on Friday. Nikkei jumped 1.5%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 2% higher and...
European indices finished Friday's session higher. Benchmarks from the region managed to erase early-week losses German DAX gained today...
Semi-annual testimonies of Fed Chair Powell in Congress turned out to largely be a non-event in terms of market volatility. However, the story was different...
Turkey took another attempt at halting depreciation of its currency. Turkish banking regulator introduced new rules requiring domestic banks to allocate...
MUFG Bank issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
FedEx (FDX.US) released an earnings report for the fourth quarter of fiscal-2022 as well as for the full fiscal year yesterday after the close of the Wall...
Fed Chair Powell said during his semi-annual testimony in Congress this week that there were 2 factors that encouraged FOMC to deliver a 75 basis point...
US indices launched Friday's cash trading higher Dow Jones looks towards 31,100 pts resistance zone Official confirmation of...
