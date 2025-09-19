📈Ripple surges 14.0%💥
Major cryptocurrencies attempt to rebound this week after recent blood-bath amid rising US stock indices. Ripple’s native token stands out as the...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
Zendesk (ZEN.US), US software firm, surges over 50% in today's premarket trading following a Dow Jones report. According to the report, Zendesk is...
European indices trade higher IFO index below expectations Zalando (ZAL.DE) stock fell sharply on weak financial outlook European stock markets...
WTI crude futures trade near $104 per barrel on Friday and are on track to book second straight week of losses, amid concerns that the hawkish stance of...
• European markets set to open higher • German IFO index for June • UoM Consumer Sentiment revision Index futures from Europe and...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 0.95%, Dow Jones rose 0.64 and Nasdaq added 1.62% Indices from the Asia-Pacific...
European equities fell for a second session on Thursday, with the CAC40 and the DAX 40 losing 0.56% and 1.76% respectively, while FTSSE 100 finished...
Darden Restaurants (DRI.US) stock erased premarket gains and is currently trading nearly 2.0% lower despite the company posted upbeat figures for...
US Services PMI fell to 51.6 in June from 53.4 in May and well below analysts’ estimates of 53.5, a preliminary estimate showed. •...
Working gas held in storage facilities in the United States increased by 74 billion cubic feet in the week ending June 17 compared to previous 92 bcf,...
The forint is losing more than 1% against the dollar and the euro today, which is related to the lack of an interest rate hike during today's decision....
US Manufacturing PMI decreased to 52.40 in June from 57.0 in May, well below forecasts of 56.5, preliminary estimates showed. US Services PMI...
US stocks opened higher Second day of Powell's testimony in Congress Snowflake (SNOW.US) stock surges after analysts upgrade US indices...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.229 million in the week ended June 18, compared to 0.231 million reported...
Kellogg (K.US), the US food manufacturing company, jumped on Tuesday on news of a planned separation of the company into three entities. Kellogg wants...
European indices trade lower after disappointing PMIs DE30 reaches fresh 3-month low near 12,900 pts Germany moves to second...
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) halted a recent downward move in the 6.70 area, marked with the lower limit of the Overbalance structure. An explosion at...
Flash PMI releases are key points in the European economic calendar today. The two most closely watched reports - French and German - were already released...
