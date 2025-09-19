Chart of the day - BITCOIN (20.06.2022)
The previous week was a very bad one for cryptocurrency bulls with a big sell-off hitting the digital assets market. Bitcoin lost over 30% over the course...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
European stock markets set for a slightly higher opening US traders are off for holiday Flash PMIs, Powell's testimony later...
Indices traded mixed during the first Asian session of a new week. Nikkei dropped 1%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.6% lower and Kospi plunged 2.50%. Indices...
European stock indices ended today's trading mostly lower. FTSE, CAC40 and WIG20 lost, while German DAX gained 0.67%. The American...
This week was all about central banks. The Fed delivered the biggest rate hike in almost 30 years, the Swiss National Bank unexpectedly hiked rates while...
Bitcoin held support at $20,000 and is attempting a slight rebound near the $20,500 level by the end of the week. The last few hours for the industry...
Concerns about the global economic slowdown drove down oil futures prices: Crude oil is heading for its first weekly decline since April...
The beginning of the last session on Wall Street this week brings mixed sentiments to most stock exchange indices. US 10-year bond yields jumped to...
Industrial production in the US moved up 0.2% MoM in May, after 1.1% MoM in April and below market consensus of a 0.4% MoM. Industrial...
Shares of Coinbase, a company operating on the recently losing cryptocurrency market, have already lost nearly 90% from their historical highs and are...
Shares of state-owned bank ABN AMRO (ABN.NL) jumped as much as 18% after Bloomberg agency reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that...
European stock markets try to recover from yesterday's drop DE30 still trades 400 points below Wednesday's close E.ON rallies...
A surprise 50 basis point rate hike delivered by Swiss National Bank yesterday triggered strong risk-off moves in the market. A surprise move from one...
European stock markets set for a more or less flat opening Fed Powell to speak on international role of USD Revision of European...
US indices slumped yesterday with Dow Jones dropping 2.42% and breaking below 30,000 pts mark. S&P 500 declined 3.25%, Nasdaq dropped 4.08% and...
PostFOMC rally fizzles US data mix compounds economic worries Tesla raises US prices A post-FOMC rally did not last long. Indeed, it was very...
We have just received a mix of US data and the news is clearly bad: Initial claims 229k (expected 215k, previous 229k revised to 232k) Housing...
The move to 1.25% was expected by the markets but following hawkish surprises from the Fed and notably the SNB today investors might have hoped for a braver...
The Bank was widely expected to hold rates unchanged and only flag future tightening, mostly in response to the ECB. Meanwhile a 50bp hike from the record...
