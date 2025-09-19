Chart of the day - US100 (15.06.2022)
A big day has come for the US equities, and global financial markets in general. FOMC is set to announce another rate hike this evening at 7:00 pm BST....
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
European indices set for higher opening Fed rate decision at 7:00 pm BST ECB calls emergency meeting Stock markets in Europe...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.38%, Dow Jones moved 0.50% lower and Russell 2000 declined 0.39%....
Major European indices closed lower. Despite initial attempts to recover from yesterday's declines, bears once again dominated trading floors. Swiss...
GBPUSD plunged to a fresh 2-year low below 1.20 as the U.S. 10 Year Treasury yield jumped to 3.43% and majority of investors expect that Fed will increase...
Coinbase (COIN.US) shares are falling today by more than 4.5% due to information about the planned layoff of 18% of employees as executives expect...
Oracle (ORCL.US) stock trades 9% higher on Tuesday after the computer technology company recorded upbeat quarterly results due to its robust cloud business...
hares of Bitcoin-buying company Microstrategy, whose CEO is well-known Michael Saylor, scored a panic sell-off amid cascading declines in the cryptocurrency...
NATGAS price plunged over 19.0% after Freeport LNG said it hopes for a 'partial' restart in 90 days and that full operations won't resume until...
US stocks opened higher US2000 near major support Coinbase (COIN.US) plans to laid-off 18.0% of its workforce US indices launched today's...
Producer Prices in the US decreased slightly to 10.8 % YoY in May from 11.0% in the previous month and below market expectations of 10.9%. Producer...
Oil Oil prices remain at elevated levels in spite of news of renewed wave of pandemic restrictions in China Risk of global slowdown does...
European indices erase morning gains DE30 erases gains and retests 13,400 pts support Brenntag and Wacker Chemie expect higher full-year...
Global stock markets as well as cryptocurrencies experienced a massive sell-off yesterday as the Wall Street Journal report sparked fears of a 75 basis...
The restrictions and confinement in China weighed down the Asian stock markets, making many companies today cheap compared to their intrinsic value (book...
European markets set to open higher FOMC rate hike expectations move towards 75 bp German ZEW, API report in the calendar Futures...
US indices slumped yesterday as inflation concerns boost odds of a bigger-than-expected Fed rate hike. S&P 500 dropped 3.88%, Dow Jones moved...
European indices finished today's session deeply in the red, with both Germany's DAX and CAC40 shedding more than 2.4% dragged down by travel...
Cryptocurrency and blockchain-related stocks, including Riot Blockchain (RIOT.US), Microstrategy (MSTR.US) and Coinbase (COIN.US), plunged over 10.0% as...
