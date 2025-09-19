DE30 drops below 14,000 pts
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
US CPI report for May is a key macro release of the day. While median consensus among economists is for the headline price growth to stay unchanged at...
European markets set for a lower opening US CPI inflation expected to stay unchanged in May Canadian jobs report for May at 1:30...
US indices finished yesterday's trading with a big drop. S&P 500 dropped 2.38%, Dow Jones moved 1.94% lower while Nasdaq slumped 2.75%. Russell...
Today's session on European markets brought declines in stock indices. Markets plunged after the ECB confirmed the start of the interest rate...
Looking at the USDCAD chart on the H4 interval, in terms of technical analysis, recently the quotes have been moving in a downward channel, thus being...
Turkish Minister of Finance, Mr. Nureddin Nebati announced that new economy steps will be presented later today. The Turkish lira...
The Bank of Canada released its Financial System Review, which indicated possible problems with the real estate market. The bank signaled that for some...
Wall Street indices start today's session with declines US100 struggles near the 12,500 point zone US100 index chart,...
High inflation, projections have been raised Energy prices, lower supply problems will lead to lower inflation High inflation is a major concern...
The German benchmark index continues its short-term downtrend (H4) on Thursday. D1 chart The DE30 continues its decline, falling to its lowest level...
UBS analysts upgraded Tesla to 'Buy' today, pointing to 50% upside potential in the face of surprisingly higher sales of Chinese-made cars: The...
As it was expected, the ECB is keeping rates unchanged and ending QE as soon as possible on July 1. This is an indication that rates will be raised in...
US retailers caused some turmoil on the markets earlier this week. Target warned that its earnings will be negatively impacted as it has amassed a stockpile...
Euro is stable ahead of ECB decision, while DAX loses 0.5%. It is expected that the ECB will communicate the end of QE and may give signals regarding future...
Uranium companies scored a wild rally in the first quarter of the year, but it has been interrupted and some have experienced sizable sell-offs over the...
European stocks trade lower DE30 attempts to bounce off the short-term swing level at 14,320 pts Hochtief drops 5% after announcing...
The ECB rate decision and Lagarde's press conference are key events of the day. Rate announcement will come at 12:45 pm BST while the press conference...
European markets set to open lower ECB decision in the spotlight Earnings from FuelCell Energy and NIO Futures markets point...
