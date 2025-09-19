US OPEN: Wall Street tries to erase opening losses
Tuesday's session on Wall Street begins with declines in most stock market benchmarks. Negative sentiment is fueled by persistently rising yields on...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
The season of cutting profit expectations on Wall Street is beginning. Just recently, a lot of uncertainty has been shown by Walmart, while smaller retail...
Oil Barclays boosted oil price forecast and now see Brent barrel at $113 at the end of Q2 2022 Barclays expects Russian daily oil production...
Microsoft (MSFT.US) updated its outlook for the fourth quarter of 2022 last week. It did so lower, lowering its revenue guidance and EPS due to a stronger...
European indices trade lower DE30 tests short-term upward trendline Adidas to be removed from Euro Stoxx 50 index Majority...
Decision from the Reserve Bank of Australia, that was announced earlier today, turned out to be a big hawkish surprise. While the median estimate was for...
European stock markets set to open lower Cryptocurrencies slump AUDUSD erases post-RBA gains Futures markets point to a lower...
US indices finished yesterday's session slightly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.31%, Dow Jones moved 0.05% higher and Nasdaq added 0.40%. Russell...
Most European stock indices posted gains today. The Polish WIG20 did particularly well, gaining 1.62%. The German DAX rose by 1.34% and remained...
U.S. NATGAS futures are up more than 9% today on forecasts of upcoming hot weather and higher demand compared to earlier expectations, declining production,...
EUR/USD is in an important place, specifically at the support of the uptrend line. EURUSD is trading down with a sharp rise in yields, where 10-year yields...
Technology giant Amazon conducted its first stock split in 23 years. The company is now trading over 3% higher. Thanks to the stock split, the...
The USD/JPY pair is climbing to levels not seen since 2002. One of the catalysts for the Japanese yen's weakness today is the bond market. US 10-year...
It appears that initial hopes of being able to export grain from Ukraine to avoid a global food crisis may prove illusory. Today, the price opened with...
The first session of the week on Wall Street starts with gains on all stock indices, which rebound from Friday's declines. There are no major macro...
Didi Global (DIDI.US) is surging in today's premarket trade. Shares of the company are trading 60% above Friday's closing level following a Wall...
The cryptocurrency sector was put to the test before the weekend and defended key levels. Bitcoin's price finally managed to break the longest downward...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 makes another test of 14,575 pts resistance Beiersdorf to replace Delivery Hero in DAX index European...
The next 24 hours is going to be interesting for GBPAUD traders. The Reserve Bank of Australia is scheduled to announce monetary policy decisions tomorrow...
