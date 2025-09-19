Chewy stock surges on unexpected quarterly profit
Chewy (CHWY.US) shares surged almost 20.0% on Thursday after the online retailer of pet food and other pet-related products reported better than expected...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
Chewy (CHWY.US) shares surged almost 20.0% on Thursday after the online retailer of pet food and other pet-related products reported better than expected...
Private businesses in the US hired 128K workers in May, the smallest monthly gain of the pandemic-era recovery, and well below analysts’ estimates...
Report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell more than expected while gasoline stockpiles dropped...
Oil prices erased early losses and rose sharply after OPEC + agreed to raise output by 648,000 bps in both July and August, without announcing any extra...
US stocks opened lower ADP report well below expectations GameStop (GME.US) reported mixed quarterly figures Microsoft (MSFT.US) lowers guidance...
ADP report on change in US employment in May was released at 1:15 pm BST. Data was expected to show an increase of 300k jobs following a 247k increase...
The German benchmark index has stabilized and is rising again in the short-term. D1 chart The DE30 is recovering on Thursday after yesterday's...
Salesforce (CRM.US) jumped almost 10% on Wednesday while the broad US market had another poor session. Solid earnings report for the quarter ending April...
European indices trade higher DE30 bounces off the 14,330 pts support RWE buys gas-fired plant from Vattenfall European indices...
Recent price reactions in the cryptocurrency market pointed to a likely broader rebound, fuelled by optimistic Bitcoin forecasts from JP Morgan analysts...
Oil is pulling back today following reports from Financial Times and Reuters. Financial Times reported that Saudi Arabia is ready to increase its oil output...
European markets set for flat opening ADP report for May at 1:15 pm BST Second tier data from US and Canada Futures markets...
US indices booked a second downbeat session in a row. S&P 500 dropped 0.75%, Dow Jones moved 0.54% lower and Nasdaq finished 0.72% lower. Russell...
European indices finished today's session lower with Germany’s DAX down almost 0.33%, CAC40 fell 0.77% and FTSE100 lost 0.98%; Three...
Wheat price fell sharply in recent sessions due to several important global factors: Russia may potentially agree to export Ukrainian wheat by sea...
Ambarella (AMBA.US) shares fell about 4% on Wednesday after the chipmaker issued disappointing second quarter guidance, saying its near-term outlook was...
USD is the top performer among major currencies on Wednesday as better than expected ISM manufacturing data added worries that solid growth may force FED...
The US ISM Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly jumped to 56.1 last month from 55.4 in April and topped analysts’ estimates of 54.5. Faster increases were...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US jumped to 56.1 in May from 55.4 in the previous month, and beat analysts’ expectations of 54.5. Prices...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม