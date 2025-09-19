Twitter stock surges after Musk increased his financial commitment for a takeover bid
Twitter (TWTR.US) stock jumped 5.0% in premarket after a new U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing revealed that Elon Musk plans to front...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
ทันทีหลังการตัดสินใจ เราเห็นดอลลาร์อ่อนค่าลงอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวัง แต่ยังมีความไม่แน่นอนเกี่ยวกับการคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยของ Fed นี่ถือเป็นการลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปีนี้ หลังจากที่ปีก่อน Fed ลดดอกเบี้ยไปแล้ว 3 ครั้ง รวม 100 จุดฐาน อย่างไรก็ตาม ความอ่อนค่าของดอลลาร์และการปรับขึ้นของวอลล์สตรีทในช่วงแรกไม่ยืดเยื้อ การคาดการณ์อัตราดอกเบี้ยกลางปีนี้ชี้ไปที่การลดดอกเบี้ยได้อีก...
เพิ่มเติม
European stock markets trade higher DE30 tests 14,000 pts area RWE (RWE.DE) signs LNG supply deal Sempra (SRE.US) European stock market indices...
Silver weakened on Thursday, extending losses in the previous session amid a stronger dollar. Also signals that the Federal Reserve will maintain its hawkish...
European markets set to open mixed Second estimate of US GDP for Q1 2022 US weekly jobless claims European stock markets are seen opening...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher after the release of the FOMC's May meeting minutes showed no signs that FED could turn more...
- The Fed minutes do not seem to change the picture of monetary policy. On the one hand, it is slightly hawkish: the possibility of selling MBS and...
All voted in favor of 50bp hike Fed believes several more hikes will be needed (there is already a softening tone, however) Risks to inflation pointed...
The US dollar has not had a very good run lately. Slightly weaker data from the economy, especially from the real estate market, and a more hawkish attitude...
US durable goods orders expand 0.4% m/m, with expectations for 0.6% m/m and previous 0.4% m/m increase (revised up from 1.1% m/m) Orders Ex-Transport expand...
Report from the US Department of Energy did not cause much movement. Crude and gasoline inventories fell less than expected. Distillate...
US500 Looking technically at the chart of the US500 index, the quotes have been in a downtrend since the beginning of April. As for the H4 interval,...
Knot once again shows himself from a very hawkish side, although of course being the head of the central bank in the Netherlands, he usually showed such...
Futures signal lower US session opening Expectations for FOMC minutes data and durable goods orders Nvidia to release quarterly results...
European markets trim early gains DE30 fails to hold above 14,000 pts Nordex slumps after guidance cut European stock market...
Lockdowns in China and the Russia-Ukraine war remain the key downward risks of coffee demand. A recent report forecasts that the demand for coffee will...
New Zealand dollar is the best performing major currency today, following the RBNZ rate decision. Central bank delivered a second 50 basis point rate hike...
European markets launched session higher FOMC minutes at 7:00 pm BST Nvidia to release earnings after session close European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.81%, Nasdaq slumped 2.35% lower and Russell 2000 moved 1.56% lower. Dow...
