Economic calendar: PMI day!
European markets set for a lower opening Flash PMIs for May from Europe and US ECB Lagarde speaks at Davos Futures markets...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
US indices rallied yesterday with S&P 500 gaining 1.86%, Dow Jones adding 1.98% and Nasdaq moving 1.59% higher. Russell 2000 gained 1.10% Moods...
The stock exchange indices from the Old Continent ended the session higher. The DAX gained nearly 1.38%, the FTSE100 added 1.67% and the CAC40 gained...
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.US) shares jumped more than 7.0% on Monday after one of the major investment banks lifted its financial guidance for...
When looking at EURUSD on the H4 interval, one can notice that the pair rebounded sharply after a recent strong sell-off. If the upward direction is maintained,...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:n0.6470 Target:n0.6675 Stop:...
Two weeks ago the EUR/USD hit new lows this year near 1,035. However, buyers have been able to regain control since the price hit new lows. Furthermore,...
US stocks opened higher Broadcom (AVGO.US) in talks to acquire VMware (VMW.US) Electronic Arts (EA.US) is seeking a buyer or merger partner US...
Bitcoin managed to defend major support zone On-chain volume hits multi-month lows G7 wants to step up crypto regulation Most of the major...
European stocks markets trade higher DE30 with failed attempt of breaking above 14,240 pts area Siemens Energy offers to buy Gamesa...
Euro got a lift from ECB President Lagarde today with EURUSD jumping above 1.0650 - the highest level in almost a month. Lagarde joined other ECB members...
The Australian dollar is one of the best performing major currencies today. Parliamentary elections were held in Australia that resulted in a change of...
European markets set to open higher German IFO index tops the calendar Earnings report from Zoom Video Communications Index...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei gained 0.6%, S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.1%, Kospi traded flat and indices...
European indices ended the week above the breakeven mark. DAX gained 0.72% today, while CAC40 and FTSE100 gained 0.20% and 1.19% respectively; Negative...
Deere & Company (DE.US) stock tumbles more than 12.0% during today's session after the agricultural machinery and heavy equipment maker reported...
Costco is an American wholesaler whose stock price fell sharply this week. What was the reason for such a deep sell-off? Nearly $ 40bn floated...
Current week is a volatile one, especially when it comes to stock markets. Massive sell-off on Wall Street in the middle of the week reminded investors...
