💥Wall Street erases early gains❗
World indices rose sharply early in the session supported by optimistic news from China. PBoC decided to trim its mortgage reference rate by a wide margin,...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
US stocks opened higher Mixed quarterly results from Foot Locker (FL.US) and Deere (DE.US) Palo Alto Networks (PANW.US) stock rose sharply on upbeat...
European markets trade higher DE30 tests 50% retracement near 14,100 pts Telefonica Deutschland declares €0.18 dividend per...
Release of the UK retail sales report for April this morning turned out to be a positive surprise. While retail sales were 4.9% YoY lower in April, the...
European indices set for higher opening UK retail sales with unexpected monthly increase in April Industrial production and jobs...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower but magnitude of a drop was much smaller than the day before. S&P 500 dropped 0.58%, Dow Jones...
European indices continue to move lower. DAX fell 1.26% while the CAC40 and FTSE100 dropped 1.20% and 1.07% respectively; The latest ECB meeting minutes...
Under Armour (UA.US) shares tumbled more than 10.0% on Thursday after Morgan Stanley downgraded sports equipment company stock to ‘equal weight’...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:Limit...
The spectacular collapse of the Terra (Luna) project and associated stablecoin UST created caused strong perturbations in the entire crypto market. Not...
The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index in the US plunged to 2.6 in May, the lowest level since June 2020, and well below analysts’ estimates 16....
US stocks opened lower Weak Philly Fed and claims readings Kohl’s (KSS.US) stock under pressure as inflation weighs on profits US indices...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.218 million in the week ended May 14, compared to 0.203 million reported in the...
On Thursday, the German leading index continued the decline it initiated yesterday. D1 chart The DE30 continues its downward movement after a bearish...
Key takeaways from April's ECB Minutes: Policymakers widely expressed concern over high inflation numbers while many upside risks to inflation...
Cisco Systems is another US company that released a worrying earnings report. An important thing to note is that the report from Cisco was for the February-April...
The Swiss franc is the best performing G10 currency today. Part of the move can be reasoned with an overall risk-off attitude in the markets, that favors...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 paints daily low near 13,700 pts Suedzucker maintains fiscal-2023 profit forecast European...
