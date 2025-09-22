Chart of the day - US100 (19.05.2022)
Wall Street slumped yesterday with S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropping more than 4%. This was the worst Wall Street session in almost 2 years! Concerns over...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
European stock markets set to open lower ECB minutes top the agenda for today Speeches from de Guindos and Kashkari European...
US indices slumped yesterday and finished trading near daily lows. S&P 500 dropped 4.04%, Dow Jones moved 3.57% lower and Nasdaq slumped 4.73%....
European indices erased yesterday's gains and finished today's session sharply lower. DAX fell 1.26% while the CAC40 and FTSE100 dropped 1.20%...
Target (TGT.US) stock cratered over 25% after the big-box retailers reported disappointing quarterly earnings and rising price pressures had a negative...
During today's session, the popular 'Fear and Greed Index' showed a reading of 12 points, which confirms that we are currently dealing with...
Major Wall Street fell sharply on Wednesday as gloomy macroeconomic outlook coupled with weak quarterly results from major US retailers continue to weigh...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell unexpectely while gasoline stockpiles...
US stocks opened lower Target (TGT.US) stock tumbles as inflation hits profits Lowe’s (LOW.US) shares took a hit after mixed quarterly results US...
Canada’s annual inflation rate increased to 6.8% in April from 6.7 % in February and was above market expectations of a 6.7% rise....
US500 Let's start today's analysis with the US500 chart. Looking at the D1 time frame, we can see that the index managed to return above the...
European stock markets trade mixed DE30 loses bullish momentum after break above 50% retracement UniCredit was interest in Commerzbank...
A pack of inflation data from the United Kingdom was released this morning at 7:00 am BST. Headline CPI inflation accelerated from 7.0% to 9.0% YoY in...
European markets set to open flat Canadian inflation expected to stay unchanged in April Earnings from Cisco Systems, Lowe's...
US indices finished yesterday's trading with large gains. S&P 500 jumped 2.02%, Dow Jones moved 1.34% higher and Nasdaq gained 2.76%. Small-cap...
European indices rose for a third straight session on Tuesday, with DAX closing 1.59% higher, while CAC40 and FTSE100 added 1.30% and 0.72% respectively; Upbeat...
Barclays issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Today's retail sales figures showed that despite surging inflation Americans are still willing to spend their money. Retail sales in the US increased...
Today's session on the currency market brings a continuation of the weakness of the US dollar against other currencies. There is especially a lot going...
