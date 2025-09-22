Walmart stock tumbles as inflation hits profits
Walmart (WMT.US) stock plunged nearly 9% on Tuesday after a major US retailer recorded disappointing quarterly earnings and lowered its full-year financial...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
US stocks opened higher Retail sales in line with expectations Walmart (WMT.US) stock plunges after earnings release US indices launched today's...
Markets are considering negative earnings estimates for Coinbase for 2022 and 2023. However, the institutional aspect of cryptocurrencies and their acceptance...
Industrial production in the US jumped to 1.10% in April, after 0.9% increase in March and above market consensus of a 0.5% advance. On...
US retail sales data for April was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report came in line with expectations and did not trigger any major moves on...
Thales Group is a French conglomerate known for its holdings in the defense and critical infrastructure industries. The company focuses on cutting-edge,...
EURUSD continues to recover from recent drops. The main currency pair broke above the 1.05 mark today. Euro is trading almost 1% higher against the US...
Oil It is estimated that OPEC + is not able to deliver around 2.5-3.0 million barrels per day, despite an increase in crude oil production by...
European stock markets indices trade higher DE30 jumps above 14,100 pts resistance zone Daimler Truck gains after 2022 guidance boost European...
The Australian dollar is the best performing G10 currency today. AUD got a lift following the release of RBA minutes from its latest meeting in early-May....
European indices set to open higher US retail sales data on the agenda Lagarde and Powell to deliver speeches European futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.39%, Nasdaq moved 1.20% lower and Russell 2000 declined 0.52%. Dow...
European indices finished today’s session in mixed moods, with DAX closing 0.63% higher, while CAC40 and DAX fell 0.23% and 0.45% respectively; US...
Wix.Com (WIX.US) shares fell more than 7.0% on Monday after software company posted mixed quarterly figures. Firm which provides cloud-based...
Occidental Petroleum has become one of the biggest purchases by the Berkshire Hathaway fund run by legendary investors Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger....
Today's session is relatively calm on the forex market. Despite the recent drop in the EUR/USD pair, bulls are trying to recover the best of the week. The...
Wheat price rose sharply on Monday, after India restricted wheat exports to preserve its food security. Prices of agricultural commodities surged at the...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the AUDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US stocks opened lower Earnings from Take-Two Interactive and Tencent Music Spirit Airlines (SAVE.US) stock surged on M&A news Major US...
