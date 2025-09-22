Precious metals under pressure
Precious metals fell sharply during the second part of today's session, with palladium and silver being the top laggards, which were pressured by the...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
GameStop (GME.US), AMC (AMC.US) and other meme stocks skyrocketed during today's session boosted by retail investors, despite overall negative sentiment....
The USDCHF pair reached parity for the first time since December of 2019 amid the significant divergence in policy between the US and Swiss central bank....
The USDJPY pair fell over 200 pips on Thursday, pulling further away from a 20-year high, as US Treasury yields pulled back sharply on speculation that...
US stocks continue to move lower Disney (DIS.US) plunges after weak earnings Beyond Meat (BYND.US) tumbles 27.0% after analyst's downgrade US...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.203 million in the week ended May 7, compared to 0.200 million reported...
The German benchmark index trades little changed on Thursday as intraday losses were recovered. D1 chart The DE30 has been fluctuating this week...
Upstart Holdings release Q1 earnings report on Monday Q1 results turned out to be better-than-expected Disappointing guidance sent...
European stock market indices plunge DE30 tests 13,500 pts area Earnings from Merck, HeidelbergCement and Siemens European...
The largest stablecoin Tether USDT is losing its so-called peg correlation with the U.S. dollar today and has slipped below $0.95 which could be the cause...
Concerns over stability of global markets as well as the condition of the global economy triggered another wave of USD appreciation. It becomes evident...
The UK GDP report for March and full-Q1 was the only noteworthy European data releases scheduled for today. Report saw daylight at 7:00 am BST and turned...
European markets set for lower opening US PPI for April due at 1:30 pm BST UK economy unexpectedly contracted in March Futures...
US indices resumed a drop yesterday with all major Wall Street benchmarks finishing trading significantly lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.65%, Dow Jones...
European indices finished today’s session in upbeat moods, with DAX closing 2.17% higher while CAC40 and FTSE100 rose 2.50% and 1.44% respectively,...
Wendy’s (WEN.US) shares fell nearly 10.0% during today's session after the restaurant chain reported disappointing first quarter figures caused...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:137.37 Target:144.00 Stop:...
Annual inflation rate in the US slowed to 8.3% in April from a 41-year high of 8.5% in March, but less than market forecasts of 8.1%. On a monthly basis,...
Bitcoin has once again slipped below the psychological $30,000 level and is struggling to hold on to key support. Meanwhile, investor concerns and controversy...
