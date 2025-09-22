BREAKING: US crude stocks rise unexpectedly
Report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market as crude and gasoline inventories both jumped unxpectedly. •...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
US stocks bounced of recent lows US CPI inflation above expectations Coinbase (COIN.US) stock plunges after unexpected quarterly loss US indices...
Inflation data worsened market sentiment again. Analysts expected that today’s reading may show some signs of easing price pressures. Indeed, inflation...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for April has just been released and showed that price growth eased slightly compared to March. The headline inflation ...
US500 Let's start today's analysis with the US500 chart. Looking at the D1 time frame, we can see that the index bounced off the major support...
The US CPI report for April scheduled for 1:30 pm BST is a key point in today's economic calendar. Market expects US price growth to decelerate. Headline...
The Terra/Luna cryptocurrency dropped another 75% overnight alone. This is one of the most spectacular crashes in cryptocurrency history and the biggest...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 tries to break above 13,600 pts resistance Bayer slumps as chances for favorable Roundup...
Release of the US CPI report for April is a key event of the day. Inflation report will be released at 1:30 pm BST and is expected to show a deceleration...
European indices set to open slightly higher US CPI report in the spotlight Beyond Meat and Walt Disney to report Q1 earnings European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.25%, Dow Jones moved 0.26% lower and Nasdaq added 0.98%. Russell 2000 finished...
European indices finished today's session in green, following a big slump on Monday, with DAX closing 1.15% higher while CAC40 and FTSE100 rose...
Upstart (UPST.US) shares plunged over 60% during today's session despite better-than-expected quarterly results. Sell-off was triggered by weak...
Today's trading session brings a continuation of declines in oil prices reacting to recession fears, obstacles to the European Union ban on Russian...
US stocks launched today's session higher, however positive sentiment quickly faded away and major Wall Street indices pulled back to yesterday's...
US stocks opened higher Novavax (NVAX.US) stock sinks after weak quarterly results Major Wall Street indices launched today's session higher...
Peloton (PTON.US) stock plunged over 25.0% before the opening bell after the exercise equipment and media company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly...
Terra Luna is a project that has recently encouraged investors with high rewards for staking on the network. The project also boasted a growing TVL (Total...
Oil Oil prices plummeted yesterday amid broad market sell-off and expectations that EU will soften its planned embargo to secure support WTI...
