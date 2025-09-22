Economic calendar: A busy week ahead
European markets expected to open lower Sentix index from the Euro area US wholesale inventories US CPI in later part of the week Futures...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
• Indices from Asia-Pacific traded lower today. Nikkei plunged 2.35%, S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.2% and Kospi moved 1.35% lower. Stock markets in China...
European indices ended today's session mostly lower. Dax fell by 1.64% and CAC 40 lost 1.73% as inflation and growth concerns still weigh on market...
Virgin Galactic shares yesterday lost nearly 11% and a downward move prevails today after the space-travel company posted a larger-than-expected quarterly...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: 0.8559 Target:...
The Labor Department's closely watched employment report showed that nonfarm payrolls grew by 428K the same as in March after being downwardly...
The FOMC decision is already behind us and it has provided some clarity on the future path of US monetary policy. However, this path could change depending...
US stocks opened lower NFP above expectations Under Armour (UAA.US) plunges on weak outlook US indices launched today's session lower,...
The US100 technology index broke below the key support level of 13,000 pts, which was tested several times in recent days as well as in February and March....
The US economy added 428k jobs in April, compared to the 431k increase in March and above market expectations of 385k. The...
The NFP report for April will be released today at 2:30 pm BST. Probably the market will be limited, due to the recent Fed decision and the collapse in...
The cryptocurrency market has experienced very high volatility in recent days, the sell-off has sparked concerns over the risk of recession and galloping...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 invalidates inverse head and shoulders pattern Commerzbank CEO warns of higher credit provisions European...
As the first Friday of a new month has arrived, the time has come for release of the US jobs data. Report for April may have less gravity than usual as...
European markets set to open slightly lower April's jobs data from US and Canada Speeches from Fed Williams and Bostic Futures...
US indices slumped yesterday, erasing all of post-FOMC gains. S&P 500 dropped 3.56%, Dow Jones moved 3.12% lower and Nasdaq slumped 4.99%. Russell...
• European indices finished today's session mostly lower, despite a strong start. Dax fell 0,49%, CAC 40 lost 0.43% while FTSE rose 0.13%; •...
Nikola (NKLA.US) stock spiked 15.0% in premarket and currently is trading 2.0% higher despite broad negative sentiment. EV trucker maker posted unexpectedly...
Major cryptocurrencies are trading lower on Thursday, as yesterday's Fed-induced relief rally ran out of steam and investors try to assess whether...
