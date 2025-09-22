EchoStar with very strong quarterly results
We recently wrote about the potential of EchoStar, a company that could benefit from the growing popularity of satellite internet and space services. The...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
Major Wall Street indices are trading under pressure on Thursday as the Fed induced rally lost steam. Declines are most profound on Nasdaq, which fell...
WTI crude prices jumped more than 3.5% after President Biden announced that the United States intends to buy 60 million barrels of crude oil. As reported...
US stocks opened lower Weekly claims rose last week Shopify (SHOP.US) stock tumbles following disappointing quarterly results US indices launched...
Daily changes of more than 1% in the Forex market are very rare. However, during today's session the pound is losing more than 2% against the US dollar....
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.200 million in the week ended April 30, compared to 0.180 million reported in the previous...
Share price of Palantir Technologies had a wild ride in recent months Stock jumped 50% and erased all of the gains later on Business...
The German benchmark index slips on Thursday, but the losses have been limited so far. D1 chart The DE30 is correcting a small part of its recent...
Bank of England announced a monetary policy decision today at 12:00 pm BST. Bank decided to increase interest rates by 25 basis points with the main rate...
European indices trade higher DAX breaks above neckline of inverse head and shoulder pattern Earnings from Airbus, BMW and Zalando European...
FOMC delivered a 50 basis point rate hike, in-line with market expectations, and announced the beginning of balance sheet run-off in June. As the pace...
European markets set for higher opening Bank of England expected to deliver 25 bp rate hike Earnings from Nikola and Virgin Galactic Futures...
FOMC delivered a 50 basis point rate hike and announced the beginning of quantitative tightening in June at a pace of $47.5 billion per month. Pace...
Fed delivers first 50 basis point rate hike in 22 years QT to begin in June at pace of $47.5 billion per month Fed is not actively...
Fed is aware that inflation is much too high and causes hardships Covid lockdowns in China can add to supply chain issue Impact of...
A long-awaited FOMC decision has been just announced. In-line with market expectations, the US central bank decided to deliver the first 50 basis point...
The US dollar is trading lower against the majority of G10 peers less than an hour ahead of the key FOMC decision (7:00 pm BST). Market consensus calls...
Uber Technologies shares are losing ground today despite the release of solid earnings. Company is still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic that...
Advanced Micro devices trades higher after Q1 earnings Much of the initial gain erased already Revenue jumped 71% YoY in Q1 2022,...
