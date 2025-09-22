BREAKING: Oil dips as DOE report shows inventory build
Eyes of oil traders are turned to Europe today as the European Union debates over the shape of the looming embargo on Russian oil. This is a major medium-...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
While today is all about the FOMC decision in the evening (7:00 pm BST), it does not mean that the US economic calendar for the earlier part of the day...
Wall Street indices launched cash session mixed Moderna triples vaccine sales in Q1 2022 Tesla plans to set up second factory in...
ADP employment report for April was released today at 1:15 pm BST. As a final hint ahead of the NFP release this Friday (1:30 pm BST), the report was closely...
Lyft plunges 25% in premarket trading Unexpected Q1 profit not enough to appease investors Number of active riders disappoints Company...
The Fed will raise interest rates by 50 basis points Further communication will be crucial when it comes to overbought dollar, oversold gold and US...
European indices trade lower EU implements ban on Russian oil Siemens Healthineers (SHL.DE) raised its targets for the 2022 European...
Oil prices are trading more than 2.5 percent higher today following the European Union's proposal for a conditional embargo on Russian oil and refined...
The AUDUSD pair rebounded yesterday after the Reserve Bank of Australia lifted its official cash rate for the first time in more than a decade in response...
European markets set to open lower Fed policy decision in the evening ADP report on employment change in April Futures markets point to a flat...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 jumped 0.48%, Nasdaq added 0.22% and Dow Jones rose 0.20% Stocks in Asia traded lower....
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD.US) a technologically strong semiconductor company with an attractive growth history. It is well positioned to retain...
Natgas prices are gaining again amid slowing US production growth and insufficient infrastructure to increase gas production and availability to US consumers....
Wall Street opens with a modest but positive tone, continuing the recovery that began late afternoon yesterday. Markets are bracing for the Fed decision,...
- AMD results will be released today, after the Wall Street session - Expectations point to $5.01 billion in revenue ($3.45 billion a year earlier) -...
In the first part of the European session we received 3 economic reports from Europe: labour market data from Germany and Eurozone and also Eurozone producer...
Mercedes loses, BMW gains, Stellantis rises after decision to sell German joint venture to Italian-French-US car-maker giant BP with highest quarterly...
The US dollar maintains its dominance. Even the Australian dollar, which received support from a larger-than-expected interest rate hike, is unable to...
The AUDNZD pair is clearly going up further and is at its highest since July 2018, breaking through the August 2020 peaks. The Australian dollar is gaining...
