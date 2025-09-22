Three markets to watch next week (29.04.2022)
A new month will soon began so the time has come for the release of US and Canadian jobs data. However, before that happens investors will be offered rate...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
US stocks opened lower Disappointing earnings from Amazon (AMZN.US), Apple (AAPL.US) released weak guidance for Q3 Robinhood (HOOD.US) recorded...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US was revised lower to 65.2 in April from a preliminary of 65.7 and above February 59.4,...
Core PCE prices in the US which exclude food and energy fell to 0.3% month-over-month in March, following 0.4% gain in February and in line with...
Q1 earnings reports from 2 major US oil companies - Chevron and Exxon Mobil - were released today ahead of the Wall Street session open. Both companies...
Amazon (AMZN.US) stock plunged 10.0% before the opening bell after the tech giant posted disappointing quarterly results and revealed a revenue forecast...
European stock market indices trade higher DE30 tests neckline of inverse head and shoulders pattern Aixtron surges over 10% after...
Coronavirus pandemic in China is far from over. While the number of new daily cases moderated recently, restrictions remain in place creating a drag on...
A flurry of Q1 GDP reports from European countries was released this morning. However, the most closely watched one, as always, was the German release...
European markets set to open higher Q1 GDP data from Europe US core PCE inflation for March to be released in early afternoon Futures...
US indices had a stellar session yesterday in spite of the US GDP miss. S&P 500 gained 2.47%, Dow Jones moved 1.85% higher and Nasdaq surged...
European equities rose for a second day on Wednesday, with the FTSE 100, CAC40 and the DAX 30 adding 1.13, 0.98% and 1.35%, respectively, supported...
Pinterest (PINS.US) stock trades 8.0% higher after the image sharing company posted upbeat quarterly results. Pinterest reported adjusted earnings...
Oil prices moved higher on Thursday following the news that the EU could halt Russian crude imports after Germany reportedly dropped its opposition to...
The American economy contracted an annualized 1.4% in Q1 2022 following a 6.9% growth in Q4 2021 and missed analysts’ expectations of a 1.1%...
The largest cryptocurrency benefited from upbeat moods which prevail on the equity markets and the slowdown in the dynamic growth of the US dollar. Bitcoin...
US stock open higher US GDP unexpectedly contracts in Q1 Meta Platforms (FB.US) stock surges on upbeat quarterly results US indices launched...
Today another US tech giant - Apple will report its quarterly figures. What results do analysts expect and what should we pay attention to? EPS expectations:...
The American economy unexpectedly contracted an annualized 1.4% on quarter in the first three months of 2022, well below market forecasts of a 1.1% expansion...
