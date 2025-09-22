DE30: Recovery in a downward trend
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
The German benchmark index tested the psychological mark of 14,000 points on Thursday. D1 chart The DE30 continues its recovery course, gaining around...
Amazon to report Q1 earnings after market close Sales growth seen near upper limit of company's guidance Huge drop in profits...
Annual inflation rate in Germany rose to 7.40% YoY in April, the highest since June 1992, from 7.3% YoY in previous month and above market estimates...
Boeing slumped 7.5% after Q1 results Sales and earnings missed expectations significantly 24% drop in cash and cash equivalents during...
European indices trade higher DE30 bounces off 13,800 pts support and returns above 14,000 pts mark Earnings reports from HelloFresh...
Riksbank surprised markets today with an unexpected 25 basis points rate hike. Main interest rate increased from 0.00% to 0.25%. However, this is not the...
The Russian decision to halt natural gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria raised concerns that Russia may cut whole Western Europe off its gas. This has magnified...
European markets set for higher opening US Q1 GDP data, German CPI for April Earnings from Apple and Amazon Futures markets...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed as an attempt to recover from the previous day's sell-off failed. S&P 500 gained 0.21%,...
The main European indices managed to erase some of the recent loses and ended today's session in positive territory. The Austrian and Swiss indices...
ANZ issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:0.7138 Target:0.7600 Stop:...
Microsoft yesterday unveiled a solid financial report for Q1 2022, which beat Wall Street's estimates. Of course, some of the forecasts for the largest...
During today's session we can observe a clear strengthening of the US dollar while precious metals took a hit. The dollar index broke above the 103...
Echostar is one of the world's leading satellite and broadband Internet service providers. Analysts expect at least 20% CAGR growth of the satellite...
Report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories rose less than expected while gasoline stockpiles dropped...
US stocks opened higher Microsoft (MSFT.US) stock rises on upbeat revenue guidance Alphabet (GOOGL.US) stock under pressure after weak quarterly...
Cryptocurrencies, like the indices, managed to erase some of the losses from the weak end of last week. Bitcoin slipped below $40,000 for the first time...
German company Biontech (BNTX.US) was developing an mRNA vaccine in collaboration with US giant Pfizer and was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the...
Meta Platforms to report earnings after market close today Revenue seen increasing 8%, net income seen 25% lower Expectations of...
