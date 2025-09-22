Gap stock plunges after cutting sales growth outlook
Gap Inc (GPS.US) stock tumbled nearly 20.0% during today's session after the clothes retailer slashed its sales guidance due to "macroeconomic...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
เพิ่มเติม
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
Gap Inc (GPS.US) stock tumbled nearly 20.0% during today's session after the clothes retailer slashed its sales guidance due to "macroeconomic...
Investors are bracing for another week packed with interesting earnings releases! Traders will be offered reports from 5 US mega tech companies over the...
Today the head of BOJ Kuroda announced that the central bank must continue aggressive easing, even if it leads to a further weakening of the yen. Kuroda...
The US dollar continues to move higher after the start of the US session. One of the reasons behind this move may be the S&P Global PMI report which...
US stocks opened lower Mixed Flash PMI's Snap (SNAP.US) expects strong users growth in Q2 US indices launched today's session lower,...
US Manufacturing PMI increased to 59.7 in April from 58.8 in March, easily beating forecasts of 58.1, preliminary estimates showed. US Services...
Yesterday we observed one of the most dynamic sessions among companies producing uranium, the raw material that is the basic component of nuclear fuel....
American Express is a technology company that first entered the US credit card market. The company reported higher revenue for the first quarter of 2022...
Canada retail sales data for February was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be mixed and did not trigger any major moves on the market....
European indices trade lower on Friday DE30 tries to climb back above 14,320 pts SAP drops after Q1 earnings release European...
GBPUSD dropped below 1.30 today, for the first time since November 2020. The pair took a hit this morning following the release of UK retail sales data...
Release of preliminary PMIs for April is a key event during today's European morning. Market expected a slight deterioration in both manufacturing...
European stock markets set to open lower Flash PMIs from Europe and the United States Retail sales data from Canada Futures...
US indices plunged yesterday with the tech sector lagging the most. Stocks remain under pressure amid continued pick-up in yields. US 10-year yield...
European indices finished today's session in mixed moods, with Germany’s DAX rising nearly 1%, while Italian FTSE MIB fell 0.29% as traders...
Moods worsened in the afternoon after Fed's Daly said that the Fed would likely raise rates by 50 basis points at a couple of Fed meetings, and that...
American Airlines (AAL.US) shares rose sharply on Thursday after the air carrier’s recorded narrower than expected quarterly loss and provided an...
NATGAS prices continue to move lower after an EIA report showed domestic natural gas stocks rose to 54 billion cubic feet last week, well above analysts’...
US stocks opened higher Powell's speech at 6:00 pm BST Jobless claims above expectations American Airlines (AAL.US) and Tesla (TSLA.US) shares...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม