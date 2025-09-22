Euro strengthens following ECB Kazaks comments
Euro rebounded sharply against the US dollar after ECB Kazaks indicated that the QE program could end at the start of the third quarter. Earlier, Christine...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 breaks above local market geometry European car sales drop for the 9th straight month European...
Netflix (NFLX.US) shares drop nearly 25% in pre-market trading today. Quarterly results released by the company yesterday after close of the Wall...
Netflix reported a drop in overall subscriber number for the first time in over a decade. Company's share price plunged over 20% in the after-hours...
Futures point to higher opening of European session Canadian CPI inflation, 3 Fed speakers Tesla earnings after Wall Street session...
US indices finished yesterday's session with big gains, led by tech sector. Nasdaq rallied 2.15%, Dow Jones added 1.45% and S&P/ASX 200 jumped...
European indices finished today's session lower, with CAC40 and the DAX 30 index down, 0.8% and 0.07%, respectively mostly due to poor performance...
Recent data indicate that OPEC + production in March was 1.45m bpd lower than targeted production levels. This is largely due to production problems in...
Lokcheed Martin (LMT.US) is one of the main contractors for advanced weapons and mission systems for the US military and allies. The company is involved...
Price of natural gas pulled back sharply, despite the still high uncertainty related to the potential suspension of exports from Russia to European...
US stocks move higher 10-year Treasury yield reached highest level since 2018 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.US) posted mixed quarterly figures US...
Oil: Weak import data from China and India in recent weeks The largest oil field in Libya, "Sharara", was closed due to political...
The court case pending between RippleLabs and the SEC (U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission SEC) is very popular subject into a crypto world last times....
European stock market indices drop in post-Eastern trading Russian offensive in Donbas begins Technical look at DE30, FRA40 and UK100 European...
The Australian dollar is the best performing G10 currency today, following the release of RBA minutes. The document included an important change from the...
Netflix (NFLX.US) is facing intense competition from its rivals and has seen its market share decline from 51.4% in the first quarter of 2020 to 43.6%...
European markets set for lower opening Housing market data from Canada and the United States IBM, Lockheed and Netflix to report...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. Dow Jones dropped 0.11%, Nasdaq moved 0.14% lower while S&P 500 finished flat. Russell 2000...
