Morning wrap (19.04.2022)
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. Dow Jones dropped 0.11%, Nasdaq moved 0.14% lower while S&P 500 finished flat. Russell 2000...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
Technical Analysis - Daily time frame chart. Through the daily chart, we can see that EUR/USD is trading at this year's lows. The bearish momentum...
A mixed start of the week on Wall Street S&P 500 is gaining immediately after a slight decrease at the start Bank of America earnings came in...
In the morning, we saw a clear pullback in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices. Bitcoin was losing up to 4%, but the losses were reduced to 3%. Ethereum was losing...
Trading in the markets has been quiet so far. EURUSD continues its small declines, which doesn't bother gold, which is breaking through the 1990 USD...
Trading on the oil market is back after the Easter break. Today’s session on the oil market started on a positive note, with about a 1% increase....
Traders are returning to markets following a long Easter weekend. Apart from recent regular themes in the market, like monetary tightening and Russia’s...
Majority of Asian markets decreased in the first session of the week. On the other hand, Korean KOSPI and DJ New Zealand have managed to stay above...
During today's session we observed limited volatility due to the fact that most of the market was closed due to Easter holidays. The stock and commodity...
Upon returning from the long Easter weekend traders, apart from recent regular themes in the market, like monetary tightening and Russia-Ukraine war, will...
Industrial production in the US increased to 0.90 % in March, from an upwardly revised 0.9% (from 0.5%) increase in February and ...
The New York Empire State Manufacturing Index rose to 24.6 pts in April- highest level since December 2021, from -11.8 pts in March and...
Technological evolution The evolution of blockchain technology continues despite the correction in the cryptocurrency market. The number of people using...
As the Easter break in many countries has already begun, the majority of equity and commodity markets in the Western countries will be shut today. However,...
Numerous markets closed due to Easter holidays No trading on majority of equity indices as well as commodities Second-tier data releases...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.21%, Dow Jones moved 0.33% lower and Nasdaq finished down 2.14%. Russell...
EURUSD briefly dropped below 1.08 Oil price continue to move higher Mixed sentiment on Wall Street During today's session, we could observe...
Nike (NKE.US) stock rose over 4.5% on Thursday after JPMorgan said China-related headwinds could be easing up even amid new lockdown restrictions,...
Retail sales rose modestly last month, however rising prices for food, gasoline and other basic products took a big share of consumers' wallets. The...
