NATGAS price soars to 13-year high
NATGAS price jumped above another major resistance zone at $7 amid lower output and as global demand for US LNG remains elevated due to the energy crisis...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
The University of Michigan consumer sentiment for the US rose to 65.70 in April from 59.4 in March, above market forecasts of 58.9, preliminary...
The communiqué and the ECB conference were very dovish, contrary to market expectations. Investors believed that due to high inflation in the eurozone,...
US retail sales below expectations Mixed earnings reports from big banks Musk offers to buy Twitter (TWTR.US) for more than $40bn US...
One of the largest investment banks in the US Wells Fargo (WFC.US) today released its financial results for Q1 2022, which turned out to be not good enough...
US retail sales data for March was released at 1:30 pm BST. Report turned out to be mixed and did not trigger any major moves on the markets....
The German benchmark index starts another recovery attempt on Thursday. D1 chart The DE30 is trying to continue its recent rise. However, the bulls...
The ECB left monetary policy unchanged during its April meeting and indicates that interest rates will increase "some" time after the...
Lockheed Martin is one of top US military contractors Stock trades over 30% year-to-date higher Russia-Ukraine war encourages countries...
Musk said a moment ago that he would like to buy Twitter for cash at $ 54.2 per share (recent local highs). Musk wants to buy free-float shares. Musk points...
European indices trade mixed DE30 struggles after breaking out of downward channel Draegerwerk drops after preliminary Q1 2022 results European...
There are two big market events scheduled for today. Investors will be offer a monetary policy announcement from the European Central Bank at 12:45 pm...
European markets set to open higher ECB rate decision at 1:30 pm BST US retail sales expected to have increased in March Futures...
US indices managed to snap a losing streak and finish yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 1.12%, Dow Jones moved 1.01% higher and...
European indices closed today's session in mixed moods, with DAX 30 index down 0.4%, while CAC40 and FTSE100 finished slightly above the flat line...
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) shares managed to recoup all early losses caused by the weak quarterly results. The home goods retailer posted an unexpected...
USDCAD currency pair is experiencing increased volatility today and returns to gains after a temporary sell-off. During the conference, BoC Governor Macklema...
Report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories rose sharply while gasoline stockpiles decreased more...
The Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate by 50bps to 1.0 % as widely expected. It is the second consecutive rate hike, pushing borrowing...
