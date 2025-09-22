US OPEN: Disappointing start to earnings season
Mixed moods on Wall Street US PPI inflation at record levels Delta Air Lines (DAL.US) expects resurgence of travel demand US indices launched...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
BlackRock (BLK.US) stock rose 0.30% before the opening bell after the world's largest asset manager reported upbeat Q1 earnings thanks to rising demand...
JPMorgan reported Q1 2022 results Results were better-than-expected Key sales metrics lower compared to Q1 2022 Credit action...
GOLD Let’s start today’s analysis with the gold market. Gold price has been trading in a sideways move between $1,895 and $1,965. Buyers...
The dynamic sell-off on the Japanese yen continues, and the USDJPY pair has jumped to levels not seen since 2002. While the broad weakening of the currency...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 tests 14,050 pts support again Deutsche Telekom increases T-mobile US stake to 48.4% European...
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand surprised markets today with an unexpected 50 basis point rate hike. While the Bank was expected to increase rates today,...
European stock markets Bank of Canada rate decision JPMorgan and BlackRock report Q1 earnings Futures markets point to a...
US indices finished yesterday's trading slightly lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.34%, Dow Jones moved 0.26% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.30%. Russell...
US CPI inflation highest since December 1981 Russian troops reportedly used chemical weapons in Mariupol OPEC cuts forecasts for both global oil...
CarMax Inc (KMX.US) is trading 8% lower on Tuesday after the auto retailer reported disappointing Q4 earnings as used car sales declined due to inflation...
The annual inflation rate in the US accelerated to 8.5% in March of 2022, a level not seen since December of 1981 from 7.9% in February and in line with...
WTI crude price rose over 6% during and managed to return above the psychological barrier at $100 per barrel, recovering from a 4% loss in the previous...
Raytheon (RTX.US) is one of the leading contractors of weapons and technology to the US Army. The company has signed a new contract with the Department...
US stock opened higher US CPI inflation in line with expectations Crowdstrike (CRWD.US) stock surges after Goldman upgrade US indices launched...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for March has just been released and showed a massive acceleration in price growth as energy prices remain elevated,...
Oil Russia stops releasing data on oil production and exports Tanker tracking companies point to a significant increase in Russian exports...
The cryptocurrency market has been under selling pressure this week. Growing concerns around the health of the economy have so far not supported cryptocurrency...
USD gains against most major currencies an hour ahead of key data release. Release of US CPI report for March is a key macro event of the day. Market expects...
