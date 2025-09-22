Peloton could soon have over 3 million subscribers according to Morgan Stanley
Peloton (PTON.US) stock fell slightly on Friday despite positive comments from Morgan Stanley (MS.US). Investment bank believes the number of subscribers...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
Next week will be a bit shorter for traders as the majority of developed markets will be closed on Friday in observance of the Good Friday holiday. However,...
GBPUSD pair fell sharply in recent weeks partially due to the growing discrepancy between the FED and Bank of England narratives. BoE softened its tone...
US stock markets launched session lower US 10-year Treasury rose to 2.70% Robinhood (HOOD.US) stock plunges after Goldman downgrade US indices...
The Canadian economy added only72.5 k jobs in March, following a 336.6k gain in February 336.6 and below market expectations of 80k. It was mainly...
Natural gas futures jumped to $6.50 which is the highest level since November 2008 as expected impact of additional sanctions on Russia lifted demand prospects....
Kazatomprom (KAP.UK) is the world's largest uranium producer, listed on the London Stock Exchange. In 2021 the company accounted for nearly 40% of...
European stock markets indices trade higher DE30 tested upper limit of market geometry at 14,350 pts BMW Group global sales dropped...
EURCAD is expected to be one of the more active FX pairs today. Canadian jobs market report for March will be released at 1:30 pm BST and is likely to...
The French election could end in a surprise, until recently Emmanuel Macron's win was almost certain. The first round of the French presidential election...
European stock markets set to open higher Canadian labor market report for March to be released at 1:30 pm BST First round of French...
In spite of a mixed European session, indices from Wall Street managed to finish yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.43%, Dow Jones...
European stocks recorded third day of losses Mixed moods on Wall Street US jobless claims lowest since 1968 European indices finished today's...
Levi Strauss (LEVI.US) stock erased early gains and fell more than 5.0% on Thursday despite the denim retailer posting better than expected first-quarter...
Today's data from the U.S. Department of Labor showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to 166k from 202k...
SEB issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.0895 Target:1.1200 Stop:...
US stock opened lower Jobless claims fell sharply Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB.US) acquires major stake in HP Inc (HPQ.US) Mixed moods prevail...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.166 million in the week ended April 2, compared to 0.202 million reported in the previous...
Twitter shares rallied over 20% on Monday Elon Musk became largest shareholder in the company Musk to be included in board of directors Tesla...
