BREAKING: US crude stocks fall more than expected
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell more than expected while gasoline...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
US stocks opened lower as optimism about a ceasefire started to fade away ADP above expectations BioNTech (BNTX.US) stock surges on upbeat quarterly...
USDJPY Let's start today's analysis by looking at the technical situation on the USDJPY currency pair. Looking at the W1 interval, we can see...
Shares of technology giant Apple (AAPL.US) have scored a historic rise. The company's stock valuation has risen for 11 days in a row which is a new...
ADP report on change in US employment in March was released at 1:15 pm BST. Data was expected to show an increase of 450k jobs following a 475k increase...
Annual inflation rate in Germany rose to 7.3% YoY in March, from 5.1% YoY in previous month and well above market estimates of 6.3%. On...
European indices trade lower Economic advisers to German Chancellor lowered GDP forecasts Rheinmetall receives big ammunition order...
Gold lost some ground as of late as negative impact of expected Fed's tightening outweighed positive impact of safe haven flows amid Russian invasion...
European futures point to a lower opening of today's session ADP report on employment change in March Flash CPI readings for...
Global stock markets rallied after Russia-Ukraine talks yesterday. Negotiators converged slightly on some issues and Russia said that it will ease...
DE30 jumped to 5-Week High Wall Street extends rally OIL. WTI briefly dropped below $100.00 per barrel European indexes finished today's...
According to US intelligence, recent statements from Russia pointing to a withdrawal from Kiev does not mean that Moscow is willing to conclude a ceasefire....
Robinhood Markets (HOOD.US) stock surged 26.0% during today's session after the trading platform operator announced it is extending its trading hours....
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.3111 Target:1.3500 Stop:...
US retail giant Amazon AMZN.US recently announced a planned share split. The operation will aim to lower the current high share price, which of course...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 107.2 in March, from the previous month's 110.5 and slightly above market...
US stocks opened higher Peace talks show signs of progress Nielsen Holdings (NLSN.US) stock surges 20% on M&A news US indices launched...
The market has clearly moved in the last minutes following the comments of Russian negotiators. According to Russia, the peace talks are constructive and...
Oil United Arab Emirates do not plan to leave OPEC in order to boost oil production According UAE, Russia will remain OPEC+ member In...
