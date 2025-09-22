DE30 breaks above short-term trading range
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
Futures on the US Nasdaq-100 index (US100) reached 15,000 pts this morning. This is the highest level since February 9, 2022 and has more than recovered...
European stock market set to open higher Next round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks API report, CB consumer confidence European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.71%, Dow Jones moved 0.27%, Nasdaq jumped 1.31% and Russell 2000...
Another round of talks between Ukraine and Russia Further lockdown in China US stocks trade mixed European indices finished today's trading...
Beyond Meat (BYND.US) dropped over 4.0% on Monday after Piper Sandler downgraded the alternative meat producer to “neutral” from “underweight” ...
BofA issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: 0.6912 Target:...
EUR/USD continues to move in sideways during the beginning of this week, even though the US Dollar continues to appreciate against the majors. Technical...
USDCAD pair rose sharply during today's session as lower oil prices (which is one of Canada's major exports) pressured Loonie. Crude prices plunged...
US stocks opened higher Face-to-face talks between Ukraine and Russia US trade deficits narrowed in February Apple (AAPL.US) to cut iPhone, AirPods...
Bitcon broke above major resistance zone Dogecoin's whales become more active Cardano approaches key resistance after impressive rally The...
US tech giant and electric car supplier Tesla (TSLA.US) has announced the suspension of production in Shanghai at one of the company's largest factories...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 tests upper limit of trading range at 14,550 pts Daimler Truck CEO warns that electric trucks...
The Bank Of Japan (BOJ) communicated that it will buy an unlimited amount of 10-year bonds at a fixed rate of 0.25% in order to stop the pace of parabolic...
Expectations of the Fed becoming more hawkish are on the rise following recent comments from US central bankers. Almost every Fed member that has spoken...
A strong downward move can be spotted on the oil market at the beginning of a new week. Both WTI and Brent trade 4% lower each. Drop is fuelled by news...
European markets set for higher opening Face-to-face talks between Ukraine and Russia US trade balance data for February European...
Stocks in Asia traded mixed at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei dropped 0.6%, S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.1% higher, Kospi traded flat and indices...
