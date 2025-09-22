NATGAS surges despite upbeat EIA report
At 2:30 p.m. GMT, the EIA report on US natural gas stocks was released. Working gas held in storage facilities decreased by 51 billion cubic feet (Bcf)...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
US stocks opened higher NATO summit in Brussels US jobless claims lowest since 1969 Uber (UBER.US) signs a partnership deal with NYC taxis US...
The IHS Markit Manufacturing PMI for the US rose to 58.50 in March from 57.3 in February and above market forecasts of 55.8, preliminary estimates showed. Services...
Risk of EU being cut off Russian gas remains real US expected to announce natural gas supply deal with EU Cheniere Energy - first...
New orders for US manufactured durable goods fell to -2.2% month-over-month in February, from a revised 1.6% increase in January and compared to market...
European stock market indices trade lower DE30 tests lower limit of trading range HeidelbergCement to propose €2.40 dividend...
Comments from the Russian president triggered a spike in European natural gas prices yesterday. Putin said that it has ordered Gazprom to prepare for accepting...
Flash PMI indices from France and Germany were released at 8:15 am GMT and 8:30 am GMT, respectively. French readings were generally upbeat - manufacturing...
European indices set to open slightly higher NATO summit in Brussels Flash PMIs from Europe and US Futures markets point...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower, following a downbeat trading in Europe. S&P 500 dropped 1.23%, Dow Jones moved 1.29% lower...
European indices snap five-day rally Wall Street under pressure Oil price surges amid new supply fears Major European indices finished today's...
Adobe Systems (ADBE.US) stock plunged 10% on Wednesday after the software maker issued a disappointing financial outlook, which overshadowed upbeat quarterly...
FED has not changed its approach regarding cryptocurrencies Today, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke about the cryptocurrency market: The...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell unexpectedly. while gasoline and distillate...
US stocks opened lower Weak housing market data GameStop (GME.US) stock surges after CEO Cohen acquired additional shares US...
Brent broke above $115 handle earlier today while WTI is approaching this level Bulls regained control over the oil market and resumed rally after a...
Let’s start today’s analysis with the US tech index - Nasdaq (US100). Index broke above the downward trendline and upper limit of the...
The Grayscale Fund is one of the largest Bitcoin holders in the world: The fund has been accumulating Bitcoins since 2013 and was the first institution...
European stock markets erase early gains DE30 tests mix of support in 14,450 pts area Volkswagen to invest over €7 billion in...
