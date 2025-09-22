Ichimoku patterns : BITCOIN
Most major coins were trading in the green on Tuesday, with the global cryptocurrency market cap rising 4.5% to $1.9 trillion. The buy-side demand for...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
Stock in the Asia-Pacific region rallied today, following strong gains on Wall Street yesterday. Japanese Nikkei 225 (JAP225) was a top performer in the...
European markets set to open higher US housing market data, DOE report Fed Chair Powell and BoE Governor Bailey to speak today Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher as traders looked past looming Fed's tightening. S&P 500 gained 1.13%, Dow Jones moved...
European bourses near 1-month highs Upbeat moods on Wall Street Ethereum price hit $3000 European indices finished today's session higher,...
GameStop (GME.US) stock jumped more than 25% on Tuesday despite lack of any major news, which resembles the elevated volatility that we could observe in...
Matterport (MTTR.US) is a technology company dedicated to creating so-called digital equivalents, i.e. transferring real objects into virtual space. Last...
AUDUSD pair reached a new 2022 high and trades at the highest level since November 4 as investors assess whether the Reserve Bank of Australia will follow...
Bitcoin rose sharply on Tuesday which elevated the price to its highest level since the beginning of March. Some investors hope that the most popular cryptocurrency...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US stocks opened higher Speeches from Fed members Nike (NKE.US) stock surges on upbeat quarterly results US indices launched today's session...
Oil: The European Union could theoretically decide to ban Russian oil imports this week. Hungary is opposed to such a decision. Europe is concerned...
Recently, developers and the Ethereum Foundation reported optimistic test results of the Beacon chain, operating under the announced proof of stake model. The...
European indices trade higher DE30 tests upper limit of short-term range Nemetschek gains after releasing 2021 earnings European...
Alibaba (BABA.US), in recent days has had an interesting behavior. For one thing, JPMorgan called the Chinese tech sector "uninvestable" and...
USDJPY is an almost constant upward move since the beginning of 2022. In spite of pick-up in geopolitical tensions, JPY fails to act as a safe haven and...
European indices set to open flat Speeches from Fed members and ECB President Lagarde API report on oil inventories European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower but off the daily lows. S&P 500 dropped 0.04%, Dow Jones moved 0.58% lower and Nasdaq dropped...
