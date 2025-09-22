Daily summary: US stocks sink, dollar gains on Powell's hawkish remarks
European stocks mixed as investors eye Ukraine Powell comments weigh on Wall Street and support US dollar Potential EU ban on oil imports from Russia European...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
NIO (NIO.US) shares price took a hit today, after Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu lowered price target on Chinese electric vehicle maker stock to $50 from...
Bitcoin Lightning Network reached new capacity highs Goldman Sachs conducted its first offer over-the-counter Bitcoin options Cryptocurrency adoption...
Major Wall Street indices fell to their session lows during the Fed Chair Powell annual speech to the National Association for Business Economics (NABE)....
The start of this week's trading started relatively calmly in the forex market, with EUR/USD remaining sideways depistes the breakout of an important...
WTI crude (OIL.WTI) futures jumped nearly 5% at the beginning of the week, extending gains for a third straight session as the peace talks between Ukraine...
According to Russian media, Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Moscow was considering suspending uranium exports. In addition, a Russian court decided...
US stocks opened higher Lack of progress in Russia-Ukraine talks Boeing 787-800 jet crashed in China Anaplan (PLAN.US) stock surges on M&A...
Boeing 787-800 jet crashed in China Over 130 passenger were on board Chinese airline decided to ground all 787-800 jets starting...
European stock markets are trading mixed at the beginning of a new week DE30 tests resistance zone at 14,450 pts Deutsche Post subsidiary...
Beginning of a new week is rather calm on the European stock markets with major indices from the Old Continent trading more or less flat. However, the...
European indices set to open slightly lower Powell delivers speech to National Association for Business Economics US, UK, Germany,...
Indices from Asia traded mostly lower at the beginning of a new week. S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.22%, Kospi declined 0.8% and indices from China traded...
European stocks post their best week since November 2020 Wall Street gains following Biden-Xi phone call Crypto bulls become more active European...
GameStop (GME.US) stock rose over 6.0% on Friday despite the fact that the video game retailer posted an unexpected quarterly loss of $1.86 per share,...
Neel Kashkari, a member of the FOMC committee, points out that the pace of balance sheet reduction should be doubled. The FOMC member is in favor of a...
Biden and Xi's conversation lasted nearly 2 hours and according to China's official state press agency Xinhua News, dialog between both presidents...
The FOMC meeting is already behind us but it does not mean that US monetary policy will not be in focus next week as well. Fed Chair Powell is set to deliver...
The main indexes on Wall Street started today's session lower, but positive sentiment returned after comments from the President of China, who said...
