Economic calendar: Rate decisions from BoE and CBRT
Bank of England expected to deliver third consecutive rate hike No actions expected from Central Bank of Republic of Turkey Earnings...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
In spite of hawkish Fed, US indices managed to finish yesterday's session with solid gains. S&P 500 gained 2.24%, Dow Jones moved 1.55% higher...
Fed delivers 25 bp rate hike Dot-plot shows at least 6 more rate hikes this year Fed's QT may begin in May Disappointing...
Opening remarks Labor market is extremely tight with labor supply remaining subdued Wage growth is the fastest in many years Inflation...
FOMC delivered a 25 basis points rate hike during a meeting today, a move that was in-line with market expectations. Such a decision was very well communicated...
Fed's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced its latest monetary policy today at 6:00 pm GMT. FOMC delivered a 25 basis rate hike with Fed...
The US dollar is trading lower against other major currencies while gold stays more or less flat ahead of today's FOMC monetary policy decision. Decision...
Chinese stocks surge as China pledges support for markets Alibaba trades over 20% higher today Stock is having the best day since...
Report from the US Department of Energy on oil inventories was released today at 2:30 pm GMT. The report more or less confirmed inventory changes signaled...
European and US stock market indices jumped in the early afternoon, following the release of Financial Times report. FT claims that Ukraine and Russia...
US indices trade over 1% higher Nasdaq-100 (US100) approaches upper limit of downward channel US-listed Chinese stocks surge Indices...
US retail sales data for February was released at 12:30 pm GMT today. Market was expecting an increase but of a much smaller magnitude than in January....
European stock markets are trading higher Ukraine neutrality examined in peace talks E.ON (EOAN.DE) expects lower earnings in 2022 European...
The Kremlin authorities have just announced that they are considering options for recognizing Ukraine as a neutral state, with its own army. The Russian...
Russia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, indicated that talks with Ukraine were being continued. He stressed that "peace talks"...
Key highlights: The Fed is broadly expected to lift interest rate for the first time today Powell will suggest more tightening despite warrelated...
UK100 rose sharply on Wednesday tracking bullish sentiment in Asia, ahead of highly anticipated Fed’s interest rate decision and positive signs regarding...
European markets set to open higher Fed policy decision in the evening US retail sales expected decrease in February Current quotes on the...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 jumped 2.14%, Nasdaq added 2.92% and Dow Jones rose 1.82% Stocks in Asia traded higher...
