Daily summary: Global stocks mixed ahead of FED decision
European stocks close mostly flat Upbeat moods on Wall Street Chinese stocks sink further Oil continues its drop Tuesday's session in...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
Eli Lilly (LLY.US) announced today it will suspend all investments, promotional activities and export of non-essential medicines to Russia. Also the company...
Vladimir Putin announced that Kyiv is not eager to make peaceful concessions in the face of the war in Ukraine. Additionally Russia put sanctions on President...
European indices erased early losses on Tuesday following another set of dovish comments from ECB president Lagarde. In the morning indices from the Old...
Cardano (ADA) is trying to compete with other projects for the status of Ethereum's main rival. Although in terms of capitalisation Charles Hoskinson's...
US stocks opened higher PPI inflation growth slowed down last month Coupa Software (COUP.US) stock plunges on weak outlook US indices launched...
There is no doubt that the electric vehicle market will continue to grow in the long term. While there are temporary headwinds decimating the segment right...
Gold dropped below a key short-term support level in the $1,932 area, following the release of the US PPI report for February. Data showed headline producers'...
Producer prices in the US increased 0.8% mom in February, less than an upwardly revised 1.2% rise in January and slightly below market forecasts of 0.9%....
Oil: The price of oil has returned to the level it was before the outbreak of the Russian war in Ukraine Mid-year call options at $ 150 per barrel...
European stock markets are trading lower DE30 bounces 200 points off the daily lows Allianz will not sell insurance to Russian businesses European...
Chinese CHNComp trades 25% lower year-to-date Index trades almost 30% below 2020 pandemic lows China imposes lockdowns amid resurgence...
Pullback on the oil market continues with Brent nearing $100 per barrel today and WTI trading near $97 per barrel. A pullback on the oil market was initially...
European indices set to open lower Another round of Russia-Ukraine talks US PPI inflation for February, API report on oil inventories Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower as tech shares were pressured by rising yields. S&P 500 dropped 0.74%, Nasdaq moved 2.04% lower...
Signs of progress in the Russia-Ukraine talks China is reportedly ready to provide military aid to Russia Commodity currencies and Wall Street indices...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the NZDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Stocks by Chinese tech giant Tencent have come under pressure again after officials from China's central bank discovered irregularities in the service...
Risk aversion returned to the markets after the US notified its allies that China has signaled its readiness to provide military support to Russia. The...
