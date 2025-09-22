EUR/USD: Bulls trying to regain control
During today's session the Euro continues to lead the gains among the major currencies, despite the recent declines recorded over the last few months. Technical...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
Oil prices fell sharply during today's session amid and reached lowest level since beginning of March on hopes for a diplomatic solution to Russian-Ukraine...
The IFX agency said Russia may suspend its exports of wheat, maize, rice and barley between March 15 and June 30. The agency cites the Russian minister...
US stocks opened mixed Hopes for Ukraine talks lift market sentiment Alibaba (BABA.US) stock plunges amid renewed Covid-19 concerns US indices...
Musk is not planning to sell his crypto holdings Cardano large wallet investors increase their holdings The past week was another negative one...
European indices erase morning gains DE30 pulls back after failed test of 14,000 pts area Volkswagen gains after 2021 results European...
Talks with Iran were suspended after parties failed to reach an agreement. Russia refused to agree on a deal unless it received guarantees that it will...
European stock markets launch new week higher Meeting of top US and Chinese officials in Rome Rate decision from FOMC, CBRT, BoE...
Stocks in Asia traded mixed. Nikkei gained 0.6%, S&P/ASX 200 added 1.2% while Kospi moved 0.6% lower. Indices from China plunged 2.2-4.0% after...
European stocks finished higher, dollar strengthens Belarus may launch attack on Ukraine today US imposes further sanctions on Russia Today's...
Rivian (RIVN.US) stock tumbles more than 6.0% on Friday after the electric vehicle maker posted weak quarterly results and expects supply chain problems...
Risk-off sentiment returned to the markets after the Jerusalem Post reported, that according to Ukrainian military and civil servants, Belarus forces may...
USDJPY pair rose nearly 1.0% during today's session, hitting its highest levels since January 2017 as the dovish approach of the Bank of Japan...
The President of the United States has just finished his speech regarding new sanctions against Russia. The US has decided to ban the import of Russian...
BOFA issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:128.53 Target:120.00 Stop:...
The Russia-Ukraine war continues to be the main topic in the markets. As neither side wants to soften its redlines, there is no end to the aggression in...
The University of Michigan consumer sentiment for the US fell to 59.70 in March, from 62.80 in February and well below in line with market forecasts...
US stocks opened higher Biden expected to call for end of normal trade relations with Russia Rivian (RIVN.US) stock under pressure after quarterly...
The Canadian economy created 336.6k jobs in February, following -200.1k decline in January and more than market expectations of a 160.0 k increase. The...
