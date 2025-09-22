DE30 has stopped the sell-off
The German benchmark index was unable to continue yesterday's recovery on Thursday. D1 chart The DE30 is trading in the red below the 14,000...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
European indices trade lower DE30 drops back below 14,000 pts Earnings from Lufthansa, ProSiebenSat.1 and KION Group European...
War in Ukraine led to big price increases on the commodity markets. While conflict is a big source of uncertainty that should have a negative impact on...
European indices set to open lower Services ISM, second day of Powell testimony Services PMI data revisions European futures...
US indices erased drop from the beginning of the session yesterday and finished higher. S&P 500 gained 1.86%, Dow Jones moved 1.79% higher and...
European stocks finished higher Wall Street rises after Powell testimony Surging oil and commodity prices European indices finished today's...
Powell's hearing before Congress is over. The head of the FED indicates that he expects a rate hike in two weeks and further increases this year, but...
First Solar (FSLR.US) stock fell over 11.0% during today's session after the company beat estimates on earnings but fell short on revenue in Q4 and...
We can observe some revival at the end of the European session which may be related to further hopes for ceasefire talks. Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov...
Today's ADP report showed private sector employment surged by 475k jobs in February compared to analysts’ expectations of 388k rise. What's...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories fell unexpectedly while gasoline stockpiles...
The Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate by 25bps to 0.50 % as widely expected. Central bank is continuing its reinvestment phase,...
US stocks opened higher ADP report above expectations Powell to testify in Congress Nordstrom (JWN.US) stock surges after earnings release US...
Brent crude oil prices have crossed the $110 per barrel level and are trading at their highest since 2014. However, prices are not far from the $115-117...
According to the current data from IntoTheBlock, Ethereum recorded 7 days of consecutive outflows from exchanges as holders decided to hold onto their...
ADP report on change in US employment in February was released at 1:15 pm GMT. Data was expected to show an increase of 390k jobs following a 301k decrease...
OIL Let’s start today’s analysis with the oil market. Oil price surged following an escalation of war in Ukraine. Looking at the chart on...
European indices trade slightly higher DE30 tries to climb back above 14,000 pts Airbus halts support and spare parts deliveries...
