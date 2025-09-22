Morning wrap (01.03.2022)
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.25%, Dow Jones moved 0.49% lower while Nasdaq gained 0.41%. Russell 2000...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
เพิ่มเติม
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.25%, Dow Jones moved 0.49% lower while Nasdaq gained 0.41%. Russell 2000...
European stocks close lower Mixed moods on Wall Street Agricultural commodities prices rose sharply Bitcoin returns above $ 41,000 European...
Two major US stock exchanges Nasdaq and NYSE have announced they will temporarily halt stock trading on Russian based companies listed on their exchanges...
ANZ issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry: Stop...
Tensions in Eastern Europe intensified over the weekend and prompted sharp declines in risky assets shortly after markets opened. The US Dollar rebounded...
Major Wall Street indices erased some of the early losses as investors monitor developments regarding Russian attack on Ukraine, including impact of fresh...
Today, uranium exposed stocks including one of the largest producers Cameco (CCJ.US) are gaining. Other uranium producers like Uranium Energy Corp (UEC.US),...
The contract based on the German DAX index (DE30) opened today with a massive bearish price gap. Despite strenuous attempts by the market bulls and a significant...
US stock opened lower Ukraine and Russia officials meet at the Belarus border Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB.US) reported record annual profit in 2021 Major...
Ukrainian government issued a direct appeal for cryptocurrency donations Putin placed his nuclear forces on alert Number of non-zero BTC addresses...
Shares of companies in the military sector are gaining before the US market opens. General Dynamics (GD.US), Kratos (KTOS.US), Northrop Grumman (NOC.US)...
Russian stocks in London plunge amid sanctions European banks take hit on Russian cut off from SWIFT BP offloads 20% Rosneft stake Rheinmetall...
Announcements made by the Western countries over the weekend have sent shockwaves across the financial markets at the launch of Monday's trade. The...
European markets set to open lower after West says Russia will be cut off SWIFT Russian-Ukraine talks to be held at 9:00 am GMT Ruble...
US and European index futures launched new week lower as the West moved to impose harsher sanctions on Russia over the weekend The United...
European stocks finished session higher Wall Street rebounds sharply Commodities under pressure European indices finished today's session...
Beyond Meat (BYND.US) stock dropped over 10.0% during today's session after the maker of plant-based meat substitutes posted weak quarterly results...
BofA issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: long...
The last week of February brought relatively pessimistic sentiment on the cryptocurrency market. All because the darkest fears regarding Russia's invasion...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม