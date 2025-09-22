What sanctions would force Putin to back down?
Unfortunately, tensions in the eastern Ukraine escalated following the end of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. While it is too soon to speak about an outright...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
Western countries started imposing sanctions on Russia for its violation of the Ukrainian border. Sanctions on financial companies as well as some Russian...
European stock markets opened slightly higher West imposes sanctions on Russia Earnings from Booking, Hertz and Ebay European...
The actual conflict between Russia and Occident is pushing risk assets under pressure. However, some commodities gain from these geopolitical tensions. ...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.01%, Dow Jones moved 1.42% lower and Nasdaq finished 1.23% lower. Russell...
European indices finished session in mixed moods Wall Street moves lower, S&P 500 hits 4-week low Russia recognizes expanded borders of separatist...
Yesterday's recognition of the independence of the two separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk was met with disapproval by the international community...
Major US indices deepened downward move ahead of highly anticipated speech from President Biden on Ukraine and potential sanctions against Russia. So far...
Crypto billionaire and Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin shared his own observations regarding the cryptocurrency market according to Bloomberg: Cryptocurrencies...
President Putin confirmed that Russia recognizes expanded borders of the breakaway republics in the Donbas. Head of Russia did not indicate what the 'expanded'...
DraftKings (DKNG.US) stock erased premarket losses and jumped nearly 4% higher on Tuesday, despite the fact Wells Fargo downgraded the sports betting company...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 110.5 in February, from the previous month's downwardly revised 111.1 and compared...
The IHS Markit Manufacturing PMI for the US rose to 57.5 in February from 55.5 in January and above market forecasts of 56.0, preliminary estimates...
US stocks opened higher Russia faces sanctions after Putin send forces into Ukraine's breakaway regions Macy’s (M.US) stock surges following...
NIO (NYSE: NIO) shares have lost up to 70% of their capitalization since hitting their highs near $67 in January 2021. The current market sell-off, fueled...
Oil Russia recognized separatists' republics in Donbas. Russia sent a peacekeeper mission to the region, violating the officially recognized...
Germany has taken steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced today, after the...
Lockheed Martin (LMT.US), the US defense giant, will manufacture a prototype of the next generation 5G 'OSIRIS' network for the US Marines. The...
