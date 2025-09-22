Morning wrap (21.02.2022)
Traders from Asia launched a new week in downbeat moods. Nikkei dropped almost 0.8%, indices from China traded 0.1-1.1% lower while Kospi finished...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
Pressure remains on global stock markets Conflict intensifies in eastern Ukraine Iran nuclear deal is taking shape according to Reuters European...
It is hard to say that the situation has changed significantly in recent days. In fact, the tension around a potential conflict is fueled by small events....
Barclays issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:115.02 Target:118.60 Stop:...
Roku stock slumped 25% on Friday despite better-than-expected earnings for its latest quarter. However the streaming giant posted weak revenue figures...
General Dynamics (GD.US) is one of the largest companies from the US Aerospace & Defense sector. The company is engaged in the production of military...
The discussion around the cryptocurrency market is gaining momentum. The SEC wrote back to American politician Tom Emmer. In November 2021, Emmer asked...
EURUSD pair rebounded sharply in recent minutes due to the stronger euro. Additionally, we see a recovery on the side of European bond yields. The ECB...
Tense situation around Ukraine is expected to dominate market moods next week as well. Possibility of a Russia-Ukraine military conflict remains high and...
Crude oil is gearing up for its first weekly loss after 8 weeks of consistent gains. Such a long period of uninterrupted growth has not been seen lately,...
US stock opened in mixed modds Separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine order evacuation of civilians Roku (ROKU.US) and DraftKings (DKNG.US) shares...
We can observe an increase in volatility on some markets today, although the movements at the moment are not significant. The EURUSD dropped just over...
Canada retail sales data for December was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be mixed and caused some moves on the USDCAD pair. Highlights...
Bitcoin took a hit yesterday as reports of Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian separatists exchanging fire in eastern Ukraine increased appetite for safe...
European markets trade mixed DAX tests support zone at 15,240 pts Allianz takes €3.7 billion charge on hedge fund implosion European...
Russia-Ukraine tensions continue to be the main driver of moves in the markets. US indices took a hit yesterday as Western officials insisted that there...
European market set to open flat Russia-Ukraine tensions remain key driver in the markets Long weekend in the US ahead European...
US indices plunged yesterday as the situation near the Ukraine-Russia border remained tense. S&P 500 dropped 2.12%, Nasdaq plunged 2.88% and...
Global stocks under pressure Growing tensions in Ukraine Gold breaks $1900 level, Bitcoin under pressure It cannot be denied that the...
