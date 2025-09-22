Nvidia stock falls 6% despite solid quarterly results
The company's financial results released on 16 February 2022 positively surprised analysts. NVidia was one of the beneficiaries of the Covid-19...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
The conflict between Ukraine and Russia has been discussed for several months, but the gathering of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine began around...
CITI issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: 0.7193 Target:...
US stocks opened lower Russia has decided to expel the Deputy US Ambassador. Walmart (WMT.US) stock price rises following upbeat quarterly results US...
In spite of continued assurances from Russia that it is withdrawing troops from the Ukrainian border, the situation remains tense. US and EU officials...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.248million in the week ended February 12, compared to 0.225 million reported...
Palantir (PLTR.US) shares fell briefly 14% in premarket after the software company grew revenue more quickly than anticipated in the fourth quarter, however...
Oil Short-term volatility on the oil market is fuelled by two factors - potential Russian invasion on Ukraine and potential Iran nuclear deal The...
At midday on Thursday, the German benchmark index is trading at the level of yesterday's closing price. D1 chart Recently, there have been...
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey announced a monetary policy decision today at 11:00 am GMT. As expected, CBRT decided to leave the main 1-week...
European indices trade mixed DE30 trades flat on the day Airbus proposes €1.50 dividend per share from 2021 profits European...
Oil prices took a hit in the late evening yesterday on news that Iranian nuclear deal is just days away. The United States, China and France were positive...
European markets set to open lower on Russia-Ukraine tensions Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey to announce rate decision at 11:00 pm...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.09%, Dow Jones dropped 0.16%, Nasdaq declined 0.11% and Russell 2000 added...
Mixed moods in Europe Conflicting information from NATO and Russia Minutes showed Fed may raise rates in March US oil stockpiles rose unexpectedly European...
Minutes from the FOMC meeting that took place in January has just been released. The publication did not bring much surprise, however triggered some moderate moves...
Viacom CBS (VIAC.US) stock slumped over 21% during today's session after the media giant posted disappointing quarterly figures. Company which is...
Retail sales rose to 3.8% in January Core retail sales increased to 4.8%; December figures revised lower US retail sales rebounded sharply...
Today's publication should bring no changes in terms of communication from the central bank. In January, Jerome Powell confirmed his hawkish stance,...
