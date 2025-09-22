BREAKING: US crude stocks rise unexpectedly
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped unexpectedly, gasoline stockpiles dropped,...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
US stock opened lower US retail sales well above expectations FOMC minutes at 7:00 pm GMT Airbnb (ABNB.US) stock surges on upbeat quarterly results US...
Industrial production in the US increased to 1.4% from a month earlier in January, from -0.1% decline in December and above market...
Shares of the company offering the popular gaming platform Roblox (RBLX.US) are losing nearly 15% in pre-session trading. The company's Q4 2021 report...
GOLD Let’s start today’s analysis with the gold market. The price of this commodity has been trading in a sideways move for a long time....
US retail sales data for January was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be better than expected but did not trigger any major moves...
Shopify (SHOP.US) stock fell more than 5% in premarket on Wednesday despite the fact that the Canadian e-commerce giant posted better than expected Q4...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 erases morning gains MTU Aero Engines gains after Q4 2021 earnings release European...
Market moods improved yesterday after Russia announced that it is withdrawing some troops from the Russia-Ukraine border. Evidence of an actual withdrawal...
The Bitcoin market had been grappling with numerous macro headwinds, from the tightening of Fed policy expected in March, and fears of a potential conflict...
European markets set to open slightly higher FOMC minutes, US retail sales data for January Earnings from Nvidia, Shopify and Kraft-Heinz Futures...
US indices gained yesterday as Russian-Ukrainian tensions eased somewhat. S&P 500 added 1.58%, Dow Jones gained 1.22% while Nasdaq and Russell...
European stocks rebound sharply Upbeat moods on Wall Street Russia appears to be backing away from an immediate invasion of Ukraine European...
Marriott (MAR.US) stock jumped more than 5.0% during today's session after the hotel operator posted better than expected quarterly results. Company...
Nomura issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. Company recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Selling pressure can be observed on the oil markets on Tuesday, with both Brent and WTI futures losing more than 4% as news that part of the Russian troops...
US stocks opened higher Russia says it will withdraw some of its troops from Ukraine 'Of course' we don't want war in Europe, says Vladimir...
Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) opened additional seat reservations aboard its spacecraft with a minimum deposit of $150,000. The total cost of a ticket is currently...
Annual producer inflation in the United States remained unchanged at 9.7% in January, which was the highest since data were first calculated...
