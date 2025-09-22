Stock of the week - Palantir Technologies (15.02.2022)
Palantir Technologies dropped over 70% from early-2021 all-time highs Company signed numerous deals in late-2021 and early-2022 Q4...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
European markets trade higher DE30 defends 15,070 pts support again Siemens Healthineers proposes €0.85 dividend per share for...
Shares of airline companies have been dropping recently due to the escalation of Russian-Ukrainian tensions, cancellations of some flights and the...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) will publish the results on Wednesday after the Wall Street close. Estimates put the company's fiscal 4th quarter 2022 profit combining...
Cryptocurrencies are recovering from a recent pullback today. Gains range from +1.4% in case of BITCOINCASH to +7.0% in case of BINANCECOIN. Bigger and...
European stock market indices and US index futures jumped shortly after the start of the European cash trading session. Russia said that its troops are...
European stock markets set to open lower PPI inflation data from US GDP report from Poland and euro area Futures markets...
US indices finished yesterday's trading slightly lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.38%, Dow Jones declined 0.49% and Russell 2000 moved 0.46% lower....
European indices fall for third session amid rising geopolitical tensions Russian troops are reportedly leaving assembly points and moving to attack...
Major indices resumed downward move after US officials announced that satellite images show Russian troops leaving assembly points and moving to attack...
Rivian Automotive (RIVN.US) stock jumped over 12% on Monday after George Soros' fund company disclosed its $ 2 billion investment. One of the main...
The specter of an armed conflict, often caused by the expansive policies of powers such as Russia, has always been the cause of panic among investors and...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.3526 Target:1.3125 Stop:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.2753 Target:1.2438 Stop:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:115.49 Target:117.60 Stop:...
US stock index futures rebounded after Lavrov's comments Fed's Bullard wants to 'front-load' rate hikes to get inflation under...
Potential Russian invasion weighs on market moods Bitcoin hashrate surged to all-time highs Ethereum transaction fees fall to multi-month lows Cryptocurrencies...
European stock market indices and US futures jumped in the early afternoon following comments from Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov. Lavrov said that while...
Financial markets have been quite volatile due to recent geopolitical uncertainties between Russia-Ukraine. The stock market remains under pressure,...
