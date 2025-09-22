Daily summary: US stocks fall broadly as volatility grips markets
Mixed moods in Europe US CPI inflation highest since 1982 Increased volatility on Wall Street 10-year Treasury yield above 2.0% European...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
Feds Bullard comments, which is a voting member in 2022, caused some volatility on USD and stock markets. Bullard said that he favors a 100 basis point...
Mattel (MAT.US) stock rose over 12% during today's session after the toy maker reported better than expected quarterly results. Mattel earned 53 cents...
US30, similarly to other futures for the US indices, plunged after the release of US inflation data. Nevertheless, the sell-off slowed down around the...
US inflation jumped to a new 40-year record high. Core inflation highest since August 1982 Consumer price inflation in the United States rose...
Disney (DIS.US) stock launched today's session with a nearly 10% bullish price gap after the company posted solid quarterly results and provided upbeat...
US stocks opened lower US CPI inflation rose sharply in January Disney (DIS.US) stock jumped 7% after upbeat quarterly results US indices launched...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for January has just been released and showed inflationary pressures on the economy remain elevated in January....
Twitter (TWTR.US) stock jumped more than 5% in the pre-marketing market despite the social media company posted disappointing quarterly figures. Key...
Uber reported Q4 2021 results yesterday Revenue and EPS beat expectations Delivery segment outperforms core Mobility segment Company...
Today at 1:30 pm BST the US CPI inflation data will be released. Another 40-year record is expected with a reading of 7.3% y / y. The previous inflation...
The German benchmark index could continue its recovery on Thursday for a fourth day in a row. D1 chart The DE30 is trading slightly higher ahead...
Coffee has finally broken to fresh multi-year highs following a 2-month long sideways move. Coffee trades at the highest level in 10 years. What fuels...
European markets trade mixed DE30 pulls back after failed attack on 50% retracement Delivery Hero, Deutsche Boerse and Siemens reported...
Release of the US CPI data for January is a key event of the day. Report will be published at 1:30 pm GMT and is expected to boost volatility on the USD...
European indices set to open higher US CPI data for January due at 1:30 pm GMT Earnings reports from Twitter, Coca Cola and Aurora...
US indices had another session of strong gains in a row. S&P 500 gained 1.45% yesterday while Nasdaq rallied 2.08%. Dow Jones gained 0.86% and...
European bourses finished deeply in green Wall Street rallies for a second day US oil inventories fell unexpectedly European indices rose sharply...
This week we can observe strong increases in coffee prices. Currently, the price of coffee is at its highest level since September 2011 and prospects indicate...
