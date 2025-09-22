🚀Aluminium at 14-year highs!
Aluminium is definitely one of the hottest commodities of recent months as well as the beginning of 2022. Industrial metal prices sits around 3% below...
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
Bitcoin price briefly jumped to a four-week high early in the session as accountant giant KPMG Canada joined a growing trend of institutional investors...
Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO.US), US video game company, reported results for fiscal-Q3 2022 yesterday after the close of the Wall Street session...
Shares of Meta Platforms (FB.US) are falling amid growing concerns over user data security regulations and weaker forecasts. Meta Platforms has...
Oil: Brent pulled back from $ 93 per barrel due to Iran's twist The US re-grants sanctions waivers for non-military uses of nuclear energy...
On Wednesday night, February 9, the management team of The Walt Disney Company (DIS.US) will release the company's financial performance for the first...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 bounced off local resistance Henkel (HEN3.DE) plans to create new “Consumer Brands” business...
Chinese stocks took a hit today amid concerns that the US may add more companies to the export control list. The US Commerce Department added 33 Chinese...
European indices set for mixed opening Trade balance data from US and Canada US API crude oil stock change Pfizer (PFE.US) and Peloton (PTON.US)...
US indices finished yesterday trading mixed. S&P 500 fell 0.37%, Dow Jones finished flat, Nasdaq plunged 0.58% while Russell 2000 rose 0.49% Stocks...
DE30 defends an important support zone Mixed sentiment in the US equity market No major volatility in forex market, dollar loses to CAD and AUD Good...
Intel (INTL.US) is one of the world's largest technology companies and a supplier of state-of-the-art computer equipment. The company has been competing...
Crédit Agricole issued a recommendation for the currency pair USDJPY. The bank recommends taking a long position with the following parameters: Entry:...
The first session on Wall Street this week opened in a mixed mood. On the one hand, investors are pricing in a strong close to Friday's session, equally...
Bitcoin broke above $42000 over the weekend Polkadot consumes least amount of electricity compared to other major coins Buterin proposed new solution...
Mixed moods on European stock markets DE30 is testing strong support level Aurubis AG (NDA.DE) recorded 85% quarterly profit rise European...
Brent crude price extended recent upward move and jumped above $93.00 per barrel during today's session, reaching highest level since October 2014...
European markets set to open higher ECB president Lagarde speech at 3:45 pm GMT In spite of mixed Asian session, European stock markets are seen...
