Morning wrap (07.02.2022)
Stocks in Asia traded mixed with Nikkei fell 0.78% and S&P/ASX 200 dropping 0.14%. Kospi lost 0.32% while indices from China advanced more than...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
Stock market declines in Europe Good labour market report in the USA Strengthening of the dollar Rebound on the cryptocurrency market Oil...
Shares of vaccine maker BioNTech (BNTX.US), which produces vaccines in partnership with Pfizer (PFE.US), have already rebounded nearly 15% from their lows....
The largest cryptocurrency is back above the psychological barrier of $40,000. An increase of almost $3,000 occurred in just two hours, which of course...
With the NFP report for January out of the way, markets attention shifts to another key piece of data for the Federal Reserve - US CPI report for January....
The last session of the week is extremely interesting. On the one hand, the surprising reading of NFP, and on the other hand, the rotation on the shares...
Shares of US giant Amazon (AMZN.US) are up more than 11% ahead of the market open in the face of the company's excellent Q4 2021 report. Yesterday,...
We have just learned the January data from the Canadian economy. The data showed a decline in employment and the unemployment rate accelerated to 6.5%. -...
The US economy unexpectedly added 467k jobs in January, compared to upwardly revised 510k (previous 199k) increase in December and above...
The US dollar has been under pressure recently due to mixed macro data and slightly worse prospects for interest rate hikes, which was confirmed by comments...
European stocks erased early gains Eurozone retail sales fell sharply in December Linde (LIN.DE) signs a deal with Singapore semiconductor manufacturer European...
Brent crude price jumped above $91.00 per barrel during today's session, reaching highest level since October 2014 and bringing year-to-date gains...
European indices set to open higher Jobs reports from US and Canada Eurozone December retail sales data Futures markets point to higher opening...
US indices finished yesterday's session sharply lower. S&P 500 fell 2.44%, Dow Jones moved 1.45% lower, Nasdaq plunged 3.74% while Russell 2000...
Today's session really brought a lot of volatility and a lot of events. The most important development seems to be the communication from the ECB....
US tech giant Alphabet (GOOGL.US) has begun exploring blockchain technology and its potential in the context of developing a technology known as Web 3.0....
Spotify (SPOT.US) is one of the largest music streaming providers with nearly half a billion active users, including nearly 200 million regular subscribers. The...
Gas is in retreat today after a strong rally in recent days in anticipation of the onslaught of winter. Gas stocks fell by 268 billion cubic feet, with...
There have been reports that some ECB members believe that interest rate rises cannot be ruled out this year. This would agree with Lagarde's statement...
