Alphabet stock soars 10% in premarket after split announcement and stunning Q4 results
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) stock rose sharply in premarket after the tech giant posted impressive quarterly results and announced a 20-for-1 stock split in the...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
European stock markets trade higher Euro Area inflation rate hit fresh record high TeamViewer (TMV.DE) plans to launch €300M share buyback...
Annual inflation rate accelerated for the seventh straight month to a record high of 5.1% in January of 2021 from 5.0% in December, preliminary estimates...
The dollar index (USDIDX) continues to move lower for the third consecutive session, and today's ADP report, which will be released at 1:15 pm GMT,...
European markets set to open slightly higher US ADP report for January, Ministers from OPEC+ countries meet today Meta Platforms (FB.US)...
US indices booked another session of solid gains. S&P 500 gained 0.69%, Dow Jones moved 0.78% higher, Nasdaq added 0.75% and Russell 2000 jumped...
European major indices close higher on the day USD weakens second session in a row Mixed mood on Wall Street Today's session on the Forex...
Virgin Galactic is currently the only listed company giving exposure to the space tourism industry. The company was created by Richard Branson, a British...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US dropped for a second straight month to 57.6 in January from 58.8 in December, compared to analysts’ expectations...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US fell to 57.6 in January from 58.8 in the previous month, beating analysts’ expectations of 57.5. The...
US stock opened flat US30 broke above major resistance zone United Parcel Service (UPS.US) stock soars after solid quarterly results Wall Street...
Tuesday's session is full of PMI readings from around the world. The final European indices did not impress investors, as most of them dropped below...
The Canadian economy expanded 0.6% month-over-month in November, following a 0.8% growth in October and above market expectations of 0.4%. It was...
AMD (AMD.US) continues to see “hold” consideration by the consensus investor, in light of 2021 full-year share price performance and expectations...
3 US Big Tech companies reporting earnings this week US100 down almost 9% year-to-date Alphabet expected to report 20+% jump in sales...
Oil: Goldman Sachs sees a positive outlook for the oil market, pointing to $ 100 per barrel in Q3 On the other hand, bank also admits that OPEC...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 tested upper limit of the channel Heidelbergcement gains after preliminary Q4 earnings European...
