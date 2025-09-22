AUDNZD - recommendation from BofA
BofA issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a LONG position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.0674 Target:1.0900 Stop:...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
เพิ่มเติม
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
BofA issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a LONG position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.0674 Target:1.0900 Stop:...
Fed meeting is already behind us but it does not mean that central banks are out of the agenda. Investors will be offered rate decisions from the Bank...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US was revised lower to 67.2 in January from a preliminary of 68.8 and below December...
US stocks opened higher Labour costs eased in December Caterpillar (CAT.US) stock fell despite upbeat quarterly results US indices resumed...
US500 moved sharply higher after the publication of fresh economic data, the most important of which was the Employment Cost Index. Today's reading...
Core PCE prices in the US which exclude food and energy went up to 4.9% YoY from 4.7 % in previous month and above analysts’ estimates...
Apple jumped 5% in after-hours trading following the release of solid earnings for Q4 2021. Company benefited from high iPhone demand in China and...
European stock markets trade lower DE30 pulls back after failed test of 15,600 pts area Henkel announces €1 billion share buyback European...
Release of a solid earnings report for Q4 2021 by Apple yesterday after the close of the Wall Street session failed to provide a lift for the tech sector....
European indices set to open lower Core PCE inflation from the United States Caterpillar to report earnings today Futures...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday trading lower with the tech sector underperforming the most. S&P 500 dropped 0.54%, Dow Jones finished...
Wall Street swings between gains and losses US GDP beat expectations, growing 6.9% in 4Q21 Gold price returns below $1800.00 Tesla (TSLA.US) puts...
Levi Strauss (LEVI.US) stock jumped nearly 12% during today's session, posted better than expected quarterly results and issued an upbeat annual forecast...
Yesterday's Fed meeting and Powell's comments were received rather as a hawkish one by the market. For this reason, the main stock indices from...
GDP beat expectations, growing 6.9% in 4Q21 Inventories accounted for the bulk of the increase in GDP growth PCE reading indicates that inflation...
GOLD The price of gold has fallen in recent days due to a stronger dollar. Looking at the H4 chart, declines accelerated after breaking the support...
US stocks opened higher US economy expanded more than expected in Q4 McDonald’s (MCD.US) stock dips after weak quarterly results US indices...
The US economy advanced by an annualized 6.9% in the fourth quarter, following a 2.3 % expansion in the previous three-month period, above analysts’...
Intel (INTC.US) stock fell over 2.5% in premarket despite the fact that the major chipmaker posted better than expected quarterly results for the period...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม