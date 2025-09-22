DE30: Can the bulls end the short-term downward trend?
The German benchmark index is bearish in the short term, but the most important support zone could be defended this week. D1 chat The DE30 partially...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
Tesla reported Q4 earnings yesterday after session close Record sales and profits, better-than-expected cash flow Tesla will not...
Palladium continues a strong upward move started in the middle of the previous week. Rally is continuing even in spite of the hawkish Fed that has boosted...
European indices try to recover from post-FOMC drop DE30 tests resistance in the 15,400 pts area Deutsche Bank rallies on solid Q4...
The Federal Reserve left rates and QE taper timeline unchanged yesterday but strongly hinted that the first rate hike will come in March. Moreover, Fed...
European markets set to open lower First estimate of US GDP for Q4 2021 Apple and McDonald's Q4 earnings Futures markets...
US indices traded higher in the first half of yesterday's Wall Street session but erased all of the gains following the FOMC decision and Powell's...
FOMC leaves rates unchanged, QE to end in March Powell does not rule rate hikes at every meeting US indices erase gains USD...
Key takeaways from Fed Chair Jerome Powell post-meeting press conference: Fed will adapt quickly to changes in the financial conditions High...
Fed decision did not bring any surprises in terms of interest rates. Rates were left unchanged at previous levels as expected. However, the Bank said that...
Federal Reserve announced monetary policy decision at 7:00 pm GMT. Interest rates were left unchanged as expected. However, Fed said that it will be appropriate...
Today's FOMC decision (7:00 pm GMT - decision, 7:30 pm GMT - press conference) is long-awaited and will be closely watched as it will offer hints on...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Buy...
Intel shares gain after company wins competition case appeal $1.2 billion EU antitrust fine dropped Company to report earnings after...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the CADCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
The US Department of Energy released a weekly report on the change in US oil inventories at 3:30 pm GMT today. In spite of API report pointing to a bigger-than-expected...
US markets trade higher ahead of FOMC meeting Tech sector supported by upbeat earnings from Microsoft Boeing reports $3.5 billion...
Bank of Canada announced the latest monetary policy decision today at 3:00 pm GMT. Canadian central bankers decided to leave the benchmark overnight rate...
EURUSD Let’s start today’s analysis with the main currency pair - EURUSD, which has been trading in a downward trend for months. The...
