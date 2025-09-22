Apple again become the top smartphone vendor in China
Apple Inc market share in China increased to all-time high in the fourth quarter, after six years when the iPhone 6 super-cycle was at its peak, according...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
Dead cat bounce, rebound or start of pump, no one can predict what will happen after Fed policy decision, but what is clear is that the fate of Bitcoin...
Tesla to report Q4 2021 earnings after session close Record deliveries in 2021, record sales expected 2022 deliveries forecast at...
European indices trade higher on Wednesday DE30 approaches local support at 15,500 pts RWE (RWE.DE) to build Denmark’s largest offshore wind...
A very interesting session is ahead of us. Today we will be served decisions from two central banks - the Bank of Canada (3:00 pm GMT) and the Federal...
Fed will not change rates today Guidance from Powell critical for markets Decision at 7pm GMT, conference 7:30 We will be updating you...
Microsoft (MSFT.US) stock rose more than 1% in premarket after the software giant posted solid quarterly results and strong guidance for the current quarter. Adjusted...
European markets set to open higher Fed policy decision in the evening BoC interest rate decision Tesla (TSLA.US) Q4 earnings after market close Current...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's session lower. S&P 500 fell 1.22%, Dow Jones dropped 0.19% and Nasdaq moved 2.29% lower Downbeat...
European bourses rebounded slightly after recent sell-off Wall Street resumes move lower Gold broke above $1850, Bitcoin rebounds European...
American Express (AXP.US) stock jumped 8% during today's session after the credit card service company posted upbeat quarterly results and record...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.3481 Target:1.3200 Stop:...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the EURCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 113.8 in January, from the previous month's 115.8 and compared to market...
US stock opened lower Mixed earnings report and geopolitical tensions dampen sentiment IBM (IBM.US) stock rose slightly after upbeat quarterly results US...
Oil: Crude oil has receded slightly from its recent local multi-year highs, but the decline is smaller compared to that in other markets, e.g. the...
Upbeat moods at the beginning of a new year did not last long. It turns out that investors have a number of reasons to worry, and potential Russian invasion...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:0.7110 Target:0.7428 Stop:...
European indices trade higher on Tuesday DE30 bounces after test of 15,000 pts handle Siemens Healthineers to supply 50 million rapid...
