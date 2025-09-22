Growth Stocks: Microsoft
Microsoft (MSFT.US) needed a deal like this to further its metaverse ambitions with a mega-consumer-oriented footprint across Activision's gaming franchises....
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
เพิ่มเติม
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
เพิ่มเติม
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
เพิ่มเติม
Microsoft (MSFT.US) needed a deal like this to further its metaverse ambitions with a mega-consumer-oriented footprint across Activision's gaming franchises....
Wall Street indices went on a rollercoaster ride yesterday with a massive drop at the start of cash trading and even bigger reversal later on. However,...
European indices set to open slightly higher Germany IFO index and US Conference Board index General Electric, Johnson & Johnson...
Wall Street indices launched yesterday's trading lower and were set for another day of heavy losses. However, indices staged a massive reversal...
European indices took a hit amid rising geopolitical tensions Wall Street extends sell-off Bitcoin price rebounds European indices finished...
Alphabet stock (GOOGL.US) fell over 4.0% after Texas and the District of Columbia sued the parent company of Google over what they called deceptive location...
The beginning of the week is being marked by volatility in the markets. The stock market extends the week's declines, as the US dollar rallies and...
We are now seeing that the market is no longer only concerned about inflation and higher interest rates, but also about an armed conflict in Eastern Europe....
Heightened risk aversion anbe spotted across multiple markets recently. The market jitters revolved around rising inflation, highly anticipated US Fed...
US stock opened lower partially due to geopolitical tensions Flash PMI indices below expectations Kohl’s (KSS.US) stock surges on acquisition...
The IHS Markit Manufacturing PMI for the US fell to 55.00 in January from 57.7 in December, below market forecasts of 56.8, preliminary estimates...
Netflix (NFLX.US) had humble beginnings. Company started as a mail-based DVD rental business in 1997 when DVDs were becoming mainstream in the United States....
Bitcoin price fell over 50% from ATH Biden administration prepares executive order outlining cryptocurrency risks Cardano's first DEX SundaeSwap...
A small and brief bounce on the European stock markets waned quickly. Blue-chips indices from Europe launched today's trading with bullish price gaps....
European stock markets trade lower DE30 drops below 15,400 pts Commerzbank taken €400 million hit from mBank provisions in Q4...
Dane z Wielkiej Brytanii nie wypadają dzisiaj zbyt pozytywnie. Indeks PMI dla przemysłu spada aż o 1 punkt do poziomu 56,9 punktów przy oczekiwaniu...
Flash PMI indices for January from France and Germany were released today at 8:15 am GMT and 8:30 am GMT. While the French release turned out to be more...
The Italian parliament convenes today to begin voting on the next President of the Republic of Italy. Unlike in many Western countries, where citizen vote...
ประเทศที่คุณเลือกไม่ได้รับการให้บริการ โปรดเลือกประเทศอื่น
การเปลี่ยนภาษามีผลกับการเปลี่ยนแปลงหน่วยงานควบคุม