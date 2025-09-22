Economic calendar: Focus on flash PMIs
European indices set to open lower Flash PMIs from Europe and the United States IBM to report earnings after session close European...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
Indices from Asia traded mixed at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei gained 0.2%, S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.5% and Kospi moved 1.5% lower. Indices...
In this webinar you will learn - why have markets been crashing after nearly 2 years of spectacular rally - what to expect from the Fed? - which...
Netflix (NFLX.US) puts pressure on tech stocks Nasdaq again entered correction territory Bitcoin dropped below $40,000 Although today's...
Recently, we have been observing quite significant declines in gas prices, both in the US and in Europe. On the other hand, coal prices moved higher, mainly...
Fubotv Inc (FUBO.US) tanked at one point more than 10% after Needham & Co. lowered the price target of company stock to $15 from $60 at the same time...
DANSKE issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:129.02 Target:120.00 Stop:...
Equities and cryptocurrencies took a hit this week as pick-up in US yields sparked risk aversion in the markets. Investors' attention will be focused...
We recently discussed new forecasts from Goldman Sachs, which sees Brent crude price at $ 100 per barrel within the next three quarters. The price...
US stocks opened lower Netflix (NFLX.US) puts pressure on tech stocks Peloton (PTON.US) attempt to recover after yesterday slump Us indices...
Canada retail sales data for November was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be weaker than expected but it did not trigger any major...
For the second time this month, Bitcoin price dropped below psychological support at $40,000, hitting $37,700 during today's session. Digital assets...
Cryptocurrencies, which just like stock indices are considered risky assets, have come under selling pressure. Taking a look at the Ethereum chart, we...
European indices trade lower DE30 tests 50% retracement of upward move started in mid-December Airbus row with Qatar Airways intensifies European...
Netflix relesed Q4 2021 earnings yesterday after session close Headline results in-line with expectations Big miss in Q1 2022 subscriber forecasts Company...
Gold jumped at the beginning of this week and managed to break above the resistance zone ranging above the $1,830 level. However, volatility faded later...
European stock markets set to open lower Canadian retail sales data, Polish jobs report Lagarde to deliver speech on global economic...
Wall Street indices tried to recover yesterday but moods deteriorated quickly after launch of the cash trading. S&P 500 dropped 1.10%, Dow Jones...
What looked like the beginning of a recovery rally, quickly turned out to be another dead cat bounce. In spite of US indices gaining slightly at the beginning...
