Daily summary: US stocks rebound as treasury yields move lower
European bourses finished session mostly higher US indexes rebound thanks to lower yields US crude inventories unexpectedly rose The fall in...
ข่าวในตลาดฟอเร็ก
เหตุการณ์สำคัญที่สุดของเดือนนี้ได้ผ่านไปแล้ว: เฟดตัดสินใจปรับลดดอกเบี้ยครั้งแรกของปี วันนี้ยังเป็น “Triple Witching Day” วันที่สัญญาฟิวเจอร์สและออปชันบนหุ้นและดัชนีหมดอายุ ซึ่งเป็นสัญญาณสิ้นสุดไตรมาสด้วย ช่วงเวลาดังกล่าวมักทำให้ตลาดการเงินผันผวนมากขึ้น เมื่อดัชนีและทองคำอยู่ใกล้ระดับสูงสุดในประวัติศาสตร์...
ธนาคารกลางญี่ปุ่น (BOJ) คงอัตราดอกเบี้ยนโยบายไว้ที่ 0.50% ด้วยคะแนนเสียง 7–2 โดย Hajime Takata และ Naoki Tamura ลงมติให้ปรับขึ้นเป็น 0.75% ก้าวใหม่สู่การปกติ: BOJ จะเริ่มขายกองทุน ETF (และ J-REIT) ที่ถืออยู่ กำหนดกรอบไว้ราว ¥620,000 ล้าน/ปี สำหรับ ETF ซึ่งเทียบเท่าประมาณ 0.05% ของปริมาณการซื้อขายรายวัน หลังการตัดสินใจ...
บริษัทแห่งสัปดาห์ – Micron Technology (18.09.2025) Micron Technology เป็นหนึ่งในผู้ผลิตชิปหน่วยความจำ (DRAM) และแฟลช NAND ชั้นนำของโลก บริษัทมีบทบาทสำคัญในตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ โดยเฉพาะสำหรับคอมพิวเตอร์ สมาร์ทโฟน และศูนย์ข้อมูล จุดเด่นสัปดาห์นี้: ราคาหุ้นปรับตัวขึ้นจากความคาดหวังต่ออุปสงค์หน่วยความจำที่เพิ่มขึ้น ผลประกอบการล่าสุดและแนวโน้มรายได้สอดคล้องกับการฟื้นตัวของตลาดเซมิคอนดักเตอร์ นักลงทุนจับตาความร่วมมือและโครงการวิจัยพัฒนาที่อาจเพิ่มความสามารถการแข่งขันของบริษัท ภาพรวมตลาด: Micron...
Natural gas prices are retreating from $ 4.80 level after last week's rally. A pullback is also taking place in the case of European gas prices, which...
Marriott International (MAR.US) stock rose more than 4.5% during today's session after the hotel chain released details regarding its development process...
Initial jobless claims jumped from 231k to a seasonally adjusted rate of 286k in the week ended 15 January, according to the Labor Department, well above...
Price of the most popular cryptocurrency hit a new weekly high at $43500.00 during today's session despite several bad news. Firstly, the Russian central...
Report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped unexpectedly, while gasoline...
Precious metals continue to rebound, which is related to a significant decline in US bond yields. The latest data from the US are not impressive, especially...
US stocks opened higher as yields move lower Weekly jobless claims rose unexpectedly Ford (F.US) stock under pressure after analyst downgrade Major...
The German benchmark index is testing an important resistance level. D1 chart The DE30 recovers on Thursday and tests the horizontal trend...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.286 million in the week ended January 15, compared to 0.230 million reported in the...
Minutes from the latest ECB meeting have just been released and showed that there are conflicting views among policymakers regarding inflation....
Microsoft announced $68.7 billion all-cash deal for Activision-Blizzard Biggest gaming M&A in history Microsoft to become third...
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey announced a monetary policy decision at 11:00 am GMT. CBRT decided to leave rates unchanged with main 1-week...
European indices trade slightly lower DE30 failed to break above resistance in the 15,800 pts area Thyssenkrupp signed submarine...
Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey is set to announce monetary policy decision today at 11:00 am GMT. CBRT said that room for further rate cuts is...
European indices set to open slightly higher Rate decisions from CBRT and Norges Bank, ECB minutes Netflix earnings after Wall Street...
US indices continued sell-off yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 0.97%, Dow Jones moved 0.96% lower and Nasdaq slumped 1.15%. Russell 2000 dropped 1.60% Moods...
European stocks finished mostly higher Wall Street rebounds on earnings Precious metals surge Most of the major indices from the Old...
Sony (SONY.US) stock fell another 4.0% on Wednesday, extending yesterday's 7.0% sell-off which followed news of Microsoft’s (MSFT.US) deal to...
